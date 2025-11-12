‘Predictable Tactic’: MEA India Slams Pakistan For False Claim On Involvement In Islamabad Blast

The Indian government on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations linking India to the recent terror attack in Islamabad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India firmly rejects all such baseless accusations. He clarified that India has no involvement in any terror activities in Pakistan.

The MEA called the claims false and politically motivated, aimed at diverting attention from Pakistan’s internal issues. Jaiswal said Pakistan continues to spread fabricated stories to mislead its citizens and shift focus from its domestic instability.

MEA Labels Pakistan’s Allegations as Baseless and Misleading

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Pakistan’s claims “unfounded and fabricated.” He said India unequivocally rejects the “delirious” remarks made by Pakistan’s leadership. According to Jaiswal, Pakistan uses such diversionary tactics to distract its people from “military-inspired constitutional subversion” and political unrest within the country.

Our response to media queries on remarks made by the Pakistani leadership⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/tgzgs65ppm pic.twitter.com/rxwpy8AXK6 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 11, 2025

He added that India’s position on terrorism remains clear and consistent. The spokesperson also emphasized that the global community understands Pakistan’s attempts to distort facts and will not fall for its misinformation. India reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism in all forms and ensuring regional stability.

Shehbaz Sharif Accuses India of Backing Islamabad and Wana Attacks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of sponsoring the recent terror attacks in Islamabad and Wana. According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Sharif blamed “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies” for carrying out the blasts. The Islamabad High Court attack killed 12 people, while the Wana assault targeted a cadet college near the Afghan border.

Sharif claimed the incidents were part of a “larger plan” to destabilize Pakistan. His comments drew strong criticism from India, which labelled the statements as politically motivated and devoid of any credible evidence.

The MEA stated that Pakistan’s repeated attempts to frame India for internal violence reflect its failure to curb terrorism within its borders. Officials said Pakistan continues to shelter and support groups that carry out attacks in India and other nations. The spokesperson highlighted that the international community recognises these long-standing terror networks operating from Pakistani soil. India also urged Pakistan to focus on dismantling these groups instead of spreading false propaganda. New Delhi reiterated that such baseless claims will not affect India’s global image or diplomatic standing.

Red Fort Car Blast in New Delhi Linked to Pakistan-Based Terror Group

On Monday, a car explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi killed 12 people and injured several others. Investigations revealed that the attack was allegedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and began a detailed probe into the incident. Preliminary findings indicated the use of high-grade explosives. Authorities are tracing potential cross-border links connected to the group. The government has intensified security measures across the capital and assured citizens that strict action will follow against those responsible.

Must Read: Nithari Killings Case: Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli After 20 Years in Prison, Orders Immediate Release