Sniper Ambush Kills Two Firefighters In Idaho, Governor Calls It Despicable Attack

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, a tragic sniper ambush took place in the Canfield Mountain natural vicinity of northern Idaho, close to Coeur d’Alene, for the duration of what changed into expected to be a general wildfire response. Emergency employees have been intentionally drawn right into an entice when an unidentified assailant ignited a broom fire and ultimately opened fire at the arriving firefighters, as reported with the aid of Reuters.

The initial 911 call changed into acquired at approximately 1:21 p.m., and by using round 2 p.m., responders from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue found themselves under sniper fire. Firefighters were killed instantly, whilst a third sustained important injuries but was later said to be in a strong condition following surgery.

Sheriff Bob Norris of Kootenai County showed that the assailant applied an excessive-powered sporting rifle, declaring in a press briefing that this incident constituted an “overall ambush” and that the firefighters “did no longer have a chance.” In reaction, sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement, inclusive of SWAT groups, mobilized with significant pressure: over three hundred officials were reportedly involved, and aerial gadgets, such as helicopters with snipers, were deployed.

by way of the evening, tactical teams had positioned a suspect’s frame near the fire, found along with the weapon. Even as it remains unclear whether or not he was killed by using go back backfire or took his own life, the government suspects he acted independently. Investigators are presently inspecting the scene after extinguishing the fire for any extra weapons or clues concerning the cause.

Inside the aftermath of the ambush, a shielding “shelter-in-place” order was issued for certain regions of Coeur d’Alene, advising residents to stay interior even as firefighting efforts had been temporarily suspended for safety reasons. This order changed into the simplest lifted once the suspect was shown to be neutralized.