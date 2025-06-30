Israel Bombs Northern Gaza, Civilians Killed As Trump Pushes For Ceasefire Deal

Israel on Monday bombed northern Gaza after the military issued mass evacuation orders in Northern part of the region. According to Gaza health authorities, at least 25 people were killed in the strikes. These included 10 people who were killed in Zeitoun.

The Palestinians reported Monday as one of the worst nights of Israeli onslaught as Israeli officials were set to land in Washington for a new news ceasefire deal directed by Trump.

Donald Trump Pushes For Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump urged to end to the 20-month-old war in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent his trusted aide to the White House for Gaza ceasefire talks. The talks are likely to touch on other issues such as Iran, and larger regional deals.

Though, Trump is pushing for a ceasefire deal in Gaza after ending war in Iran, the ground situation in Palestine in worsening Israel has intensified its bombing campaign.

“Explosions never stopped; they bombed schools and homes. It felt like earthquakes,” Rueters quoted an eyewitness.

Israel Bombs Northern Gaza

The eyewitness said that while they are hearing that US is working on a ceasefire deal, Isreal is killing people on ground.

“In the news we hear a ceasefire is near, on the ground we see death and we hear explosions.”

According to reports, Israeli tanks shelled several areas in Northern Gaza while the IAF jets bombed several schools before issuing shelter inside orders.

Trump has called to “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back” from the Hamas. According to reports, mediators Qatar and Egypt have started to speak with their contacts in Israel and Gaza. However no date has ben set for the new round of peace talks.

