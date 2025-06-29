Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Donald Trump Calls for Progress On Gaza Ceasefire Talks to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

Donald Trump Calls for Progress On Gaza Ceasefire Talks to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

US President Donald Trump urged for progress in ceasefire talks on Sunday as Israel and Hamas showed signs of moving closer to a deal to end the 20-month-long war in Gaza. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stressed the need for both sides to "make the deal in Gaza" and "get the hostages back". The call comes as Israeli officials announced plans for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to travel to Washington soon for talks on a potential ceasefire.

President Donald Trump called for progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, urging Israel and Hamas to finalise a deal to end the 20-month war. As signs of progress emerge, an Israeli official said Netanyahu would likely visit Washington soon to discuss terms.
President Donald Trump called for progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, urging Israel and Hamas to finalise a deal to end the 20-month war. As signs of progress emerge, an Israeli official said Netanyahu would likely visit Washington soon to discuss terms. (AP File Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 16:11:05 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US President Donald Trump made a passionate appeal on Sunday for progress in negotiations for a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, calling upon both sides to reach an agreement to stop the hostilities. As the war in Gaza enters its 20th month, Trump’s call comes at a time when both sides appear to be moving towards a possible agreement, The Associated Press reported.

Potential Diplomatic Movement

An Israeli official told the US-based news agency that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely visit Washington in a few weeks to finalise a ceasefire agreement. The official further told the publication that plans were still in the initial stages. Trump, meanwhile, took to his social media site, Truth Social, and wrote, “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!”

The US president indicated there could be hopes for a truce, while suggesting that a pact could be signed within a week. Despite multiple attempts in recent months, earlier ceasefire negotiations have remained largely inconclusive. According to the AP report, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was due to travel to Washington soon to discuss a potential agreement.

ALSO READ: Iran Says Israeli Attack on Evin Prison Killed Over 70, Including Families

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Criticises the Timing of Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial

Additionally, Trump also slammed Netanyahu’s corruption trial as “a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very much like the Witch Hunt that I was forced to live through.” He also expressed concern over how Netanyahu could negotiate with Hamas while still going through his trial, which Trump insisted was interfering with peace negotiations.

Trump’s remarks on Netanyahu’s corruption trial have reportedly caused unease among many in Israel who see this as “intervention in Israel’s internal legal affairs”.

KritiWork 20250629T153808424

Why Have Previous Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations Collapsed?

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have consistently collapsed over one key sticking point: the conditions for the ceasefire. Hamas demands that all Israeli forces withdraw and the war ends in return for the release of all the hostages. Israel, however, has sought Hamas’s complete surrender, disarmament and for the group to flee into exile before any peace treaty is signed.

Mahmoud Merdawi, a senior Hamas official, blamed Netanyahu for delaying the negotiations, saying the Israeli leader demanded a temporary truce that would deliver only 10 hostages, as reported by the Associated Press. Netanyahu’s spokesperson, however, reportedly said that Hamas was the biggest hindrance toward achieving the cessation of hostilities.

Israel Orders More Evacuations in Northern Gaza

Meanwhile, the Israeli army declared a new evacuation for northern Gaza areas, severely affected by the conflict. Military spokesperson Cololnel Avichay Adraee made a statement that Palestinians residing in the northern parts of Gaza, including Gaza City neighborhoods and the Jabaliya refugee camp, should move south, the report said.

ALSO READ: Russia Launches Largest Aerial Assault Over Ukraine Since the War Began, Kyiv Says

Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?