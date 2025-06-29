Donald Trump Calls for Progress On Gaza Ceasefire Talks to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

US President Donald Trump made a passionate appeal on Sunday for progress in negotiations for a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, calling upon both sides to reach an agreement to stop the hostilities. As the war in Gaza enters its 20th month, Trump’s call comes at a time when both sides appear to be moving towards a possible agreement, The Associated Press reported.

Potential Diplomatic Movement

An Israeli official told the US-based news agency that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely visit Washington in a few weeks to finalise a ceasefire agreement. The official further told the publication that plans were still in the initial stages. Trump, meanwhile, took to his social media site, Truth Social, and wrote, “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!”

The US president indicated there could be hopes for a truce, while suggesting that a pact could be signed within a week. Despite multiple attempts in recent months, earlier ceasefire negotiations have remained largely inconclusive. According to the AP report, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was due to travel to Washington soon to discuss a potential agreement.

Trump Criticises the Timing of Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial

Additionally, Trump also slammed Netanyahu’s corruption trial as “a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very much like the Witch Hunt that I was forced to live through.” He also expressed concern over how Netanyahu could negotiate with Hamas while still going through his trial, which Trump insisted was interfering with peace negotiations.

Trump’s remarks on Netanyahu’s corruption trial have reportedly caused unease among many in Israel who see this as “intervention in Israel’s internal legal affairs”.

Why Have Previous Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations Collapsed?

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have consistently collapsed over one key sticking point: the conditions for the ceasefire. Hamas demands that all Israeli forces withdraw and the war ends in return for the release of all the hostages. Israel, however, has sought Hamas’s complete surrender, disarmament and for the group to flee into exile before any peace treaty is signed.

Mahmoud Merdawi, a senior Hamas official, blamed Netanyahu for delaying the negotiations, saying the Israeli leader demanded a temporary truce that would deliver only 10 hostages, as reported by the Associated Press. Netanyahu’s spokesperson, however, reportedly said that Hamas was the biggest hindrance toward achieving the cessation of hostilities.

Israel Orders More Evacuations in Northern Gaza

Meanwhile, the Israeli army declared a new evacuation for northern Gaza areas, severely affected by the conflict. Military spokesperson Cololnel Avichay Adraee made a statement that Palestinians residing in the northern parts of Gaza, including Gaza City neighborhoods and the Jabaliya refugee camp, should move south, the report said.

