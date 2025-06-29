Iran Says Israeli Attack on Evin Prison Killed Over 70, Including Families

Iran’s judiciary on Sunday announced that at least 71 individuals were killed in an Israeli bombing of Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The prison, infamous for holding political detainees and government dissidents, came under attack on June 23, a day before the Israeli-Iran ceasefire went into effect.

The announcement was made by judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir via Iran’s state Mizan News Agency. “Staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families” were among those killed, he said, according to the AP. Although the numbers could not be independently confirmed.

Evin Prison Attacked: What Was Hit And Why?

Although Israel has not provided a detailed explanation of the strike, its Defense Ministry has reportedly said it was going after “regime targets and government repression bodies in the center of Tehran.” Various sections of the prison were hit, including the infirmary, engineering department, judicial offices and the visitation hall.

Jahangir further said that “some of those who were injured were treated on the scene, and others were taken to hospitals,” as reported by the US-based news agency.

Human Rights Groups Condemn Strikes

New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran denounced the strikes as it condemned Israel for shelling a structure “regarded as an emblem of the Iranian regime’s oppression,” while stressing that it violated the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets, per the AP report.

Meanwhile, the group also held Iranian authorities responsible for not keeping the prisoners safe, citing there was a “failure to evacuate, provide medical aid or alert families” following the assault.

Prosecutor Among the Dead

Among the dead was leading prosecutor Ali Ghanaatkar, widely condemned for helping jail dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. He was remembered in a huge public funeral on Saturday in Tehran and was due to be buried on Sunday in Qom.

Israel-Iran Conflict Toll

The prison riot occurred during the 12 days of fighting between the two archrivals, with reports suggesting that it killed more than 1,000, including 417 civilians, and struck hundreds of targets. Iran had, in retaliation, reportedly launched more than 550 ballistic missiles and killed 28 in Israel.

