Iran Says Israeli Attack on Evin Prison Killed Over 70, Including Families

Iran Says Israeli Attack on Evin Prison Killed Over 70, Including Families

Iran’s judiciary has said that at least 71 people were killed when Israel launched an airstrike on Evin prison in Tehran on June 23. The facility, infamous for housing political prisoners and government critics, was hit just one day before a ceasefire between the two countries took effect. The deaths reportedly included prison staff, soldiers, inmates, and visiting family members. Key parts of the prison, including its infirmary, engineering department, visitation hall, and judicial offices, were damaged. Some of the injured received treatment on-site while others were hospitalised.

Last Updated: June 29, 2025 15:04:20 IST

Iran’s judiciary on Sunday announced that at least 71 individuals were killed in an Israeli bombing of Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, according to a report published by The Associated  Press. The prison, infamous for holding political detainees and government dissidents, came under attack on June 23, a day before the Israeli-Iran ceasefire went into effect.

The announcement was made by judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir via Iran’s state Mizan News Agency. “Staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families” were among those killed, he said, according to the AP. Although the numbers could not be independently confirmed.

Evin Prison Attacked: What Was Hit And Why?

Although Israel has not provided a detailed explanation of the strike, its Defense Ministry has reportedly said it was going after “regime targets and government repression bodies in the center of Tehran.” Various sections of the prison were hit, including the infirmary, engineering department, judicial offices and the visitation hall.

Jahangir further said that “some of those who were injured were treated on the scene, and others were taken to hospitals,” as reported by the US-based news agency.

Human Rights Groups Condemn Strikes

New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran denounced the strikes as it condemned Israel for shelling a structure “regarded as an emblem of the Iranian regime’s oppression,” while stressing that it violated the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets, per the AP report.

Meanwhile, the group also held Iranian authorities responsible for not keeping the prisoners safe, citing there was a “failure to evacuate, provide medical aid or alert families” following the assault.

Prosecutor Among the Dead

Among the dead was leading prosecutor Ali Ghanaatkar, widely condemned for helping jail dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. He was remembered in a huge public funeral on Saturday in Tehran and was due to be buried on Sunday in Qom.

Israel-Iran Conflict Toll

The prison riot occurred during the 12 days of fighting between the two archrivals, with reports suggesting that it killed more than 1,000, including 417 civilians, and struck hundreds of targets. Iran had, in retaliation, reportedly launched more than 550 ballistic missiles and killed 28 in Israel.

Tags: evin prisonevin prison attackisrael iran conflict
