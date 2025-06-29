Live Tv
Home > World > Who Was Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, Hamas Co-Founder Killed By IDF In Gaza Airstrike?

Who Was Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, Hamas Co-Founder Killed By IDF In Gaza Airstrike?

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a co-founder of Hamas and key architect of the October 7 massacre, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. The IDF confirmed his elimination, calling him the “Head of Combat Support” who orchestrated Hamas’ aerial and naval attacks. Issa was targeted while in the Sabra neighborhood with his wife and grandson, amid intensified Israeli operations.

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a co-founder of Hamas and key architect of the October 7 massacre, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.
Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a co-founder of Hamas and key architect of the October 7 massacre, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Photo/X.

June 29, 2025

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, Hamas co-founder and one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has been killed in an airstrike in Gaza. 

The Israel Defense Forces took to X, saying Issa was involved in the buildup, training, and planning of the October 7 attack.

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa Eliminated, Says IDF

“Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre,” the IDF shared on X. “As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis,” the post added.

The post also shared an image of Issa with the word “ELIMINATED” written on it.

The IDF carried out an airstrike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City on Friday night. The Hamas co-founder and senior leader was with his wife and grandson when the IDF attacked with bombs.

Who Was Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa ?

Issa has fought in Iraq and Syria. He arrived in Gaza from Syria in 2005. As an experienced fighter, he started sharing his battle knowledge with Hamas.

Since the October 7 attack, Israel has eliminated the top leadership of Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza. The decades-old war started afresh when Hamas carried out an attack on October 7 in Israel, killing 1200.

Hamas also took around 200 Israelis as hostages, most of whom have been freed, and some are still in captivity.

Soon after the October 7 attack, Israel declared war on Hamas. Israel has killed over 56,000 people in Gaza. Thousands more have been injured by the Israeli attacks.

