Actor Timothy Busfield Turns Himself In Over Child Sex Abuse Charges; Says He ‘Did Not Do Anything Wrong’

Timothy Busfield: Actor and director Timothy Busfield has turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following the issuance of an arrest warrant on Friday. Busfield faces two charges of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse, according to law enforcement officials.

Shortly before surrendering, Busfield released a video statement saying he intended to cooperate with authorities and strongly denied the allegations against him.

Busfield Denies Allegations, Says He Will Fight Charges

In the video, Busfield said he travelled to Albuquerque after being informed of the warrant. He said he secured legal representation before driving from out of state to surrender voluntarily.

“I did not do anything wrong,” Busfield said, describing the allegations as false. He added that he plans to contest the charges in court and expressed confidence that he would be cleared. Busfield also thanked supporters and said he hoped to return to work once the legal process allows.

Allegations Linked To TV Series Set, Police Affidavit Says

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving two underage actors on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a television series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, which aired on Fox. Busfield worked as a director on the series during the period in question, between late 2022 and early 2024.

According to an affidavit filed by Albuquerque police, investigators interviewed two minors who alleged inappropriate conduct on the set. One child reportedly told investigators that the first incident occurred when he was seven years old, with another alleged incident taking place when he was eight.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Flips Off, Mouths ‘F*ck You’ To A Ford Worker Shouting ‘Pedophile Protector’ At Him During A Plant Visit | Video Goes Viral