Add to today's Daybook

Subscribers: Please add the following to the Reuters Daybook for today, Wednesday, October 22: (POLITICS-VIRGINIA-YOUNGKIN) ADVISORY — At 2:15 p.m., Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) and Mrs. Suzanne Youngkin hold an event in Petersburg to announce the donation of half of the governor's Q4 salary to the Partnership for Petersburg Fund in support of the Petersburg Animal Care and Control facility. Location: 1555 Flank Road, Petersburg, Va. Contact: Peter Finocchio, 804-350-5369 or Peter.Finocchio@governor.virginia.gov Note: Press RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov. —— —— The Reuters Daybook October 22, 2025 REUTERS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)