Adolf Hitler’s Penis Size Was Less Than 2 Inches, Had Just One Testicle, New DNA Analysis Reveals Shocking Details

Adolf Hitler may have carried genetic markers for Kallmann syndrome, a disorder that can disrupt sexual-organ development and normal puberty, and with it a roughly 1-in-10 chance of having a micropenis, a new genetic analysis, examined in a Channel 4 documentary, reveals.

Adolf Hitler’s DNA Analysis

The research, detailed in the documentary “Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator”, is based on a DNA profile created from a bloodstained scrap of fabric. The fragment was reportedly cut from the sofa where Hitler took his own life in a Berlin bunker in 1945 by a US Army colonel. The documentary airs on Saturday and the researchers say their findings will later appear in a scientific journal.

Researchers focused on genetic variants associated with Kallmann syndrome, a condition known to impede development of sexual organs and delay or prevent normal puberty. According to the report, those variants give Hitler an estimated 1-in-10 chance of having a micropenis, medically defined as a phallus measuring less than two inches.

Adolf Hitler One Ball

Professor Turi King, the lead geneticist on the study, framed the results as, “If he was to look at his own genetic results, he would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers.” She added a wry observation about the broader genome: “He could have had the most boring genome on the planet,” and then, “but he didn’t.”

The apparent genetic discovery adds to earlier reports about Hitler’s sexual anatomy. A 1923 medical report, unearthed in 2015, indicated Hitler had only one testicle, a detail that helped inspire the World War II–era mocking song “Hitler Has Only Got One Ball.”

King, who previously helped identify the remains of Britain’s King Richard III, said she agonised over whether to join the project when first approached. She defended the team’s decision to proceed carefully: “But it will be done at some point and we wanted to make sure it’s done in an extremely measured and rigorous fashion. Also, to not do it puts him on some sort of pedestal.” She emphasised the moral boundary between explanation and excuse: “The genetics can in no way excuse what he did.”

