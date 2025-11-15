LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Scraps Tariffs On Beef, Coffee, Tropical Fruits To Tackle Soaring Prices

Trump rolled back tariffs on key food items like beef, coffee and tropical fruits to ease high grocery prices after voter anger over inflation. The move marks a major policy shift as Democrats gained ground in recent elections where affordability was a top issue.

Trump rolls back food tariffs as grocery prices bite. (Photo: ANI)
Trump rolls back food tariffs as grocery prices bite. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 15, 2025 07:39:22 IST

In a major policy reversal aimed at easing household expenses, US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order rolling back tariffs on a wide range of food items including beef, coffee, bananas, oranges, tomatoes and other everyday essentials. The move comes amid rising frustration among American consumers battling persistently high grocery prices and follows recent election setbacks for Republicans, where affordability emerged as the dominant voter concern.

Tariff Rollback Targets High-Inflation Food Items

The rollback removes “reciprocal” tariffs that began at 10% and went up to 50%, although some products will continue to face separate duties. For instance, tomatoes imported from Mexico a major U.S. supplier will still be tariffed at 17% due to a trade agreement lapse earlier this year.

The Friday announcement covers dozens of commodities that have seen steep year-over-year price jumps. According to recent CPI data:

  • Ground beef is up nearly 13%

  • Steaks are up 17%

  • Bananas cost 7% more

  • Food-at-home prices are up 2.7%

Many of these items aren’t widely produced in the U.S., meaning the earlier tariffs did little to boost domestic supply but significantly raised consumer prices.

Political Pressure and Voter Backlash

The tariff reversal follows strong Democratic performances in off-year elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City. Exit polls showed economic anxiety as the primary issue for voters a warning sign for Trump, who has insisted that his sweeping import duties were not fueling inflation.

The administration also announced preliminary trade agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador that will ease import levies on agricultural commodities once finalised.

Trump Admits Some Tariffs Raised Prices

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump acknowledged for the first time that tariffs “may, in some cases” have contributed to higher prices, even as he maintained that foreign exporters absorbed most of the impact.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the rollback specifically targets products “we don’t grow here,” such as coffee and bananas, both of which have seen sharp price increases since the tariffs took effect earlier this year.

Democrats Call It an Admission of Policy Failure

Democrats were quick to criticise the move, calling it a long-overdue admission that Trump’s trade war had worsened inflation. Rep. Richard Neal said the administration was “putting out a fire they started and claiming it as progress.”

Economists have repeatedly warned that Trump’s uniform 10% base tariff plus additional country-specific duties contributed significantly to inflated grocery bills, especially for items heavily dependent on imports.

With inflation still elevated and consumer frustration growing, the rollback is expected to provide some relief for American families. However, analysts note that the impact may take weeks to reach supermarket shelves and that certain tariffs still remain in place.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 7:39 AM IST
