Home > World > 'Train Americans, Go Home' After Trump Backs H-1B Programme, White House Clarifies Policy Stance

'Train Americans, Go Home' After Trump Backs H-1B Programme, White House Clarifies Policy Stance

White House clarifies Trump’s new H-1B visa stance: foreign workers will train Americans, then return home. The policy aims to rebuild U.S. industries while cracking down on visa abuses and prioritising American jobs.

US President Donald Trump appeared to defend the H-1B visa programme. (Photo: ANI)
US President Donald Trump appeared to defend the H-1B visa programme. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 13, 2025 10:32:02 IST

‘Train Americans, Go Home’ After Trump Backs H-1B Programme, White House Clarifies Policy Stance

A day after US President Donald Trump appeared to defend the H-1B visa programme, the White House issued a clarification, saying the administration remains committed to cracking down on alleged abuses in the system while prioritising American workers.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier described the administration’s evolving stance on H-1B visas as a “knowledge transfer” initiative  bringing skilled foreign professionals temporarily to the US to train American workers before returning home.

‘Train Americans, Go Home’ Policy Explained

In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Bessent said the Trump administration’s H-1B policy aims to rebuild critical industries like semiconductors and manufacturing, which the US has relied on foreign expertise for decades.

“We want to bring in overseas workers who have the skills for three, five, or seven years to train US workers. Then they can go home, and US workers will take over,” Bessent said, framing it as part of President Trump’s broader plan to “repatriate critical industries” and reduce dependence on imports.

He added that this temporary model is meant to revive sectors the US had “offshored for 20-30 years,” citing semiconductor facilities planned in Arizona as an example.

White House Reaffirms Tough Stance on Visa Abuses

However, following Trump’s remarks defending the need for skilled foreign talent  “You do have to bring in talent,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham  the White House issued a statement to clarify its position.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told The Daily Wire that President Trump “has done more than any president in modern history to tighten immigration laws and put American workers first.”

“The $100,000 payment required to supplement new H-1B visa applications is a significant first step to stop abuses of the system and ensure American workers are no longer replaced by lower-paid foreign labor,” Rogers said.

Project Firewall Targets Visa Abuse

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has also intensified scrutiny under its initiative dubbed “Project Firewall,” with at least 175 investigations launched into potential misuse of H-1B visas.

“The Department of Labor is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American jobs,” DOL Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer posted on X.

The initiative follows moves by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently ordered state universities to phase out H-1B visa positions and replace them with local hires.

Political and Legal Pushback

The Trump administration’s tightened H-1B framework has drawn backlash from lawmakers and business groups, including lawsuits from the US Chamber of Commerce. Five US lawmakers also urged Trump to reconsider his September proclamation on H-1B visas, warning of its potential impact on India-US relations.

India remains the largest beneficiary of the H-1B programme, with over 70% of approved visas in 2024 issued to India-born professionals.

Balancing ‘Talent and Training’

While Trump’s “Train Americans, Go Home” strategy seeks to balance talent acquisition with domestic job creation, it underscores his “America First” economic vision ahead of the 2025 policy cycle.

“An American can’t have that job  not yet,” Bessent noted. “Overseas partners coming in, teaching American workers  that’s a home run.”

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:32 AM IST
