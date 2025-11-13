Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

US Government Shut Down: THE WAIT IS OVRER, After 43 long days of political poker and public pain, The President Donald Trump finally blinked, took a pen, and signed the much-awaited funding bill late Wednesday night (local time), Which officially ended the record-breaking government HISTORIC shutdown.
The move came just hours after the House passed the measure in a tight 222–209 vote, following the Senate’s earlier green light on Monday.
The shutdown had left thousands of federal workers unpaid, travellers stranded at airports, and food banks overwhelmed, a scene straight out of bureaucratic chaos.
But Trump, in trademark fashion, struck an upbeat note at the signing, declaring, “It’s an honor now to sign this incredible bill, and get our country working again.”
With that flourish of the pen, America’s longest shutdown finally fades into history, and Washington’s machinery sputters back to life (until the next political standoff, of course).
President Trump signs bill to OFFICIALLY reopen the government, ending the Democrat Shutdown.
Let’s get our country WORKING again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QJqX90k9sC
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.