LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra donald trump delhi blast Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections business news Iraq election Bali Jatra
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Donald Trump ended the record 43-day U.S. government shutdown by signing a funding bill Wednesday night, restoring operations after weeks of unpaid workers, travel chaos, and political gridlock.

Trump Signs The Funding Bill, Ends The Shutdown (Pic: X, White House)
Trump Signs The Funding Bill, Ends The Shutdown (Pic: X, White House)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 13, 2025 09:48:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

US Government Shut Down: THE WAIT IS OVRER, After 43 long days of political poker and public pain, The President Donald Trump finally blinked, took a pen, and signed the much-awaited funding bill late Wednesday night (local time), Which officially ended the record-breaking government HISTORIC shutdown.

The move came just hours after the House passed the measure in a tight 222–209 vote, following the Senate’s earlier green light on Monday.

The shutdown had left thousands of federal workers unpaid, travellers stranded at airports, and food banks overwhelmed, a scene straight out of bureaucratic chaos.

But Trump, in trademark fashion, struck an upbeat note at the signing, declaring, “It’s an honor now to sign this incredible bill, and get our country working again.”

With that flourish of the pen, America’s longest shutdown finally fades into history, and Washington’s machinery sputters back to life (until the next political standoff, of course).

When Will United Sate Get Back To Business? America Tries To Shake Off The Shutdown Hangover

The Comeback Of America Begins (But Not Overnight)

The lights of Washington are finally flickering after 43 mad days are over. The federal workers are once more exchanging uncertainty for alarm clocks, with almost 1.4 million employees furloughed or unpaid resuming their roles. Your next paycheck is coming around, but the normal way of life in the country? That may require a little more time to start up.

Parks, Paychecks, And Patience

The landmarks of America are polishing off the “Closed” signs from Yellowstone to the Smithsonian. But do not pack your bags just yet, reopening may take some days. The SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) are back in business as well and are giving relief to 42 million Americans.

The Slow Lane To Normal

There are programs, though, which remain stuck in traffic. The heating lifeline to six million families, LIHEAP, will not be re-initiated until weeks later as winter reaches its stranglehold. Head Start classrooms could remain silent a bit longer also.

Airports Clear Runway (Virtually)

The flight cuts by the FAA at the 40 largest airports are being undone, although there are still some spots of impossibility in the skies. Nevertheless, with air traffic controllers returning, the engines, both literal and economic, of America are beginning to purr once again.

(With Inputs From Reuters And X)

Also Read: Donald Trump Urges Rep. Lauren Boebert To Withdraw Support For Epstein Files…..

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 9:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpFunding Billhome-hero-pos-2trumpUS government shutdown

RELATED News

“India Doing A Very Good Job”: US Senator Marco Rubio Lauds Probe Into Delhi Blast, Terms It Terror Attack

Watch: Miss Israel Faces Online Criticism For Her ‘Dirty Look’ At Miss Palestine Contestant

Iraq Election: PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Claims Victory As His Coalition Leads

Israel PM Netanyahu Defends Wife Sara And Son Yair Against Media Attacks Says ‘Trump Calls Her Bibi’s Secret Weapon’

Donald Trump Urges Rep. Lauren Boebert To Withdraw Support For Epstein Files Release

LATEST NEWS

Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, ‘Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!’

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Red Fort Blast: Body Parts Recovered In New Lajpat Rai Market During FSL, Delhi Police Search

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13-11-2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {Soon}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 13-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Blast Plot: Police Foil Serial Explosion Plan; 8 Suspects Planned Attacks In 4 Cities, Including Ayodhya and Prayagraj

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Bihar Election Result 2025 Tomorrow: When Will Counting Begin? Check Full Details Here

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Flat After Positive Pre-Open; Global Jitters Keep Traders On Edge

BIG REVELATION In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove i20

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close
Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close
Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close
Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

QUICK LINKS