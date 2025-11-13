LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Urges Rep. Lauren Boebert To Withdraw Support For Epstein Files Release

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly called Rep. Lauren Boebert to urge her to withdraw support for releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. He later accused Democrats of reviving the Epstein issue to distract from the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump On Epstein Files
Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 13, 2025 02:54:59 IST

Amid the chaos, U.S. President Donald Trump called Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) urging her to withdraw her support for the release of the Epstein files, according to The New York Times. The call came a day before Speaker Mike Johnson was expected to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, whose addition would provide the 218th signature needed to force a House vote on the matter. Trump’s outreach formed part of a broader campaign to limit Republican backing for the bipartisan petition.

The report stated that Trump also attempted to contact Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC), another Republican supporting the petition to release the Epstein files.

According to individuals familiar with the outreach, Trump and Mace have not yet connected by phone. Mace and Boebert are among four Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in supporting full public disclosure of the Epstein records, a move seen as defying party leadership ahead of the potential House vote.

Who Are The Four Republicans Join Democrats in Epstein Files Petition? 

Representatives Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have joined Democrats in pushing for the release of all documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Their decision marks a rare instance of bipartisan collaboration within the House.

The petition aims to unseal files that could shed light on Epstein’s network and political connections, adding further pressure on lawmakers ahead of the upcoming congressional vote.

On Wednesday, Trump criticized Democrats after the House Oversight Committee released a series of emails involving Jeffrey Epstein that included references to him. He accused Democrats of attempting to shift focus from the ongoing government shutdown.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect from how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown.” He called on Republicans to remain focused on reopening the country and addressing economic challenges. 

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS