LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

Afghan MP in exile Mariam Solaimankhil accused Pakistan of profiting from the “business of terrorism” and creating proxy groups like the Taliban amid escalating cross-border clashes.

Afghan MP in Exile Solaimankhil (IMAGE: X)
Afghan MP in Exile Solaimankhil (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 27, 2026 21:22:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

The Member of the Afghan Parliament in exile, Mariam Solaimankhil, on Friday stated that Pakistan has been profiting from the “business of terrorism” and creating proxy groups, including the Taliban, which have now turned against Islamabad amid escalating cross-border clashes between the two countries.

In an interview with ANI amid escalated border clashes and strikes, Solaimankhil slammed Pakistan’s recent airstrikes on Afghan soil, describing them as devastating for Afghan families while dismissing Islamabad’s repeated claims of targeting terrorists.

She noted that no evidence of the killing of any high-profile militants had been reported by Islamabad despite the attack.

You Might Be Interested In

Solaimankhil further called out Pakistan and its authorities, describing them as “cancer” in the region for their close ties to terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, as well as for harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

“My own paternal village of Barmal, Paktika, was attacked, and this is not the first time. Every time Pakistan does an airstrike, they claim that they’re killing terrorists. I’ve yet to hear one person’s name that they’ve actually killed. But they do sit with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders. They harboured Osama bin Laden. Khawaja Asif admitted he was used by the United States to harbour, train, and support the Taliban. They had the Quetta Shura and the Miramshah Shura,” Solaimankhil said.

“They created this proxy and made a business out of terrorism. The foundation of Pakistan as a state is based on destabilising the region. They’re to blame for all of this. The foundation of Pakistan as a state is based off of destabilising the region. They’re to blame for all of this. It’s incredibly heartbreaking, but they’re the problem in the area. They’re the cancer in the region,” she added.

Solaimankhil further lashed out at Pakistan for the selective impact of the ongoing clashes, highlighting that Afghan Pashtuns and Baloch are bearing the brunt of the fighting, while Punjabis in Pakistan remain largely unaffected.

She also described the ongoing conflict as financially beneficial to Pakistan, suggesting it could leverage the situation to request international financial aid.

“I don’t believe that full ISI is against the Taliban. I think that the roots are very deep. I do believe that, why isn’t one Taliban dead? Please show me one leader of the Taliban that’s gone. It’s not. Where is the fighting happening? It’s happening in Pashtun areas. Pashtuns and Baloch are dying. Do you see one Punjabi dying? No, God forbid. I’m not a proponent of war, but I only see the war happening in Afghan areas. So it’s incredibly sad and I think the story is a lot more twisted than it seems,” she said.

“The Taliban was created by Pakistan and who’s benefiting from this war financially? It’s Pakistan. They’re going to go beg for an IMF loan and go ask for more handouts because they started this skirmish. It’s disgusting. It’s incredibly sad,” the exiled member added.

Her comments come amid escalating tensions along the Durand Line, following airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia by Pakistan, with both countries reporting casualties and accusing each other of aggression. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know    

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanhome-hero-pos-10latest world newsPak Afghan warpakistan

RELATED News

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Meet Srila Roy, Indian-Origin Sociology Professor Facing Massive Backlash Over Her ‘Racist’ Remarks Calling South Africans ‘Complacent’ With ‘Poor Work Ethic’

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Severe Wheat Shortage Loading In Pakistan? Millions Might Go Hungry Amid War With Afghanistan, Economic Meltdown

‘He Had Her Photo on His Phone’: Mystery Man, Deputies and Cameras Outside Missing 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie’s House Raise Questions

LATEST NEWS

Jitendra Vaswani Breaks Down PM Modi and GPAI Insights from India AI Impact Summit 2026

MBG Card Reviews: Why India’s Most Loved WhatsApp Marketing and Google My Business Management Software Company MBG CARD is Growing So Fast

Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’
Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’
Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’
Afghan MP In Exile Mariam Solaimankhil Calls Pakistan ‘Cancer in the Region’ During Cross-Border Clashes, Accuses Nation Of Profiting From ‘Business of Terrorism’

QUICK LINKS