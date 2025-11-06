LIVE TV
Afghanistan, Pakistan To Hold 'Final Round' Of Talks In Istanbul Amid Rising Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

Afghanistan, Pakistan To Hold ‘Final Round’ Of Talks In Istanbul Amid Rising Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

The talks come at a time of rising tensions between the two countries. The second round, held in late October, lasted four days but concluded without any tangible outcome.

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: November 6, 2025 05:08:52 IST

Afghanistan and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in Istanbul on Thursday for the third and potentially final round of talks after the previous two meetings failed to yield progress. According to TOLO News, the discussions, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, will center on addressing major disputes and enforcing earlier agreements that remain unimplemented.

The talks come at a time of rising tensions between the two countries. The second round, held in late October, lasted four days but concluded without any tangible outcome, despite mediation efforts by Turkey and Qatar following deadly border clashes and a short-lived ceasefire that began on October 19.

The Afghan team is led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of the General Directorate of Intelligence. Other members include Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior; Suhail Shaheen, the acting ambassador in Qatar, Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban figure, Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zakir Jalali, Deputy Director of Political Affairs, as per TOLO News.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Wednesday that his country’s representatives had departed for Istanbul, expressing hope that the meeting would help both sides “find a peaceful solution to the current tensions, ” Dawn reported.

The Pakistani delegation is being led by Asim Malik, head of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

During the second round, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a severe warning to the Taliban regime. On October 29, he said Pakistan could strike deep into Afghanistan and “push them back to the caves” if another militant attack occurred on Pakistani soil, according to Dawn.

Further, political analyst Asadullah Nadeem said the current meeting could be decisive: “It is possible that this round will be the final one, either to confirm or reject the framework of an agreement previously outlined between the delegations.”

Meanwhile, the Amir of Qatar expressed optimism that both sides could resolve their disputes, while Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said he hoped the dialogue would lead to cooperation and stability.

“My wish and prayer is that these talks yield results and that we can help each other. I seek positive and forward-moving relations with Afghanistan, Iran, and all our neighbours,” said Ishaq Dar.

Ties between the two countries have deteriorated sharply in recent weeks, marked by cross-border skirmishes, airspace violations, and mutual accusations. The tensions escalated after an October 11 attack on Pakistan from Afghan territory, followed by Taliban allegations of Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, claims that Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 4:56 AM IST
