Asim Munir To Rule Pakistan For Life? Islamabad Plans Constitutional Amendment, Know All About It

Pakistan is planning a major change to its Constitution that could give the country’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, unprecedented power. Currently, the Pakistani military is widely considered the real authority in the country. Now, Islamabad aims to make this arrangement official by introducing what it calls a “civil-military” rule, according to reports.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment, which the government plans to introduce in Parliament on November 7, is expected to give legal backing to the army’s control over the civilian government. Reports suggest the move is aimed at keeping Asim Munir in power even after his retirement, essentially allowing him to rule like a military dictator.

Experts say the amendment will also weaken the independence of Pakistan’s judiciary and reduce the powers of provincial governments. It could effectively ensure that the army chief continues to have full command of the armed forces, making him the most powerful person in Pakistan.

The federal government had tried to keep the amendment secret, but the plan came to light after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared details on social media. According to Bilawal, the amendment bill includes changes affecting constitutional courts, transfer of judges, and major revisions to Article 243, which governs command of the Pakistani Armed Forces. The proposed changes would shift complete control of the military to the federal government, further strengthening Asim Munir’s authority.

Bilawal’s revelation has sparked criticism from opposition leaders and legal experts, who warn that the amendment could undermine democratic institutions and give the military unchecked control over Pakistan’s politics. While the federal government has not publicly commented on the matter, analysts believe this move reflects an effort to consolidate military dominance and secure Asim Munir’s position for the long term.

The 27th Amendment, if passed, would mark a historic shift in Pakistan’s political system, effectively legitimizing military rule and limiting the role of elected civilian leaders.

