After France’s U-Turn, Will Iran’s IRGC Be Next On The EU Terror List? Here’s What We Know

EU moves closer to listing Iran’s IRGC as a terror group after France backs the move, citing a deadly crackdown on protests and human rights abuses.

EU moves closer to listing Iran’s IRGC as a terror group. (Photo: X/@khamenei_ir)
EU moves closer to listing Iran’s IRGC as a terror group. (Photo: X/@khamenei_ir)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 29, 2026 05:40:09 IST

After France's U-Turn, Will Iran's IRGC Be Next On The EU Terror List? Here's What We Know

The European Union is set to move closer to designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation after France announced its support for the proposal on Wednesday.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Thursday to approve a fresh round of sanctions in response to Iran’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests, which has left thousands dead and many more detained.

Confirming the shift in position, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X that France would back adding the IRGC to the EU’s terror list, a move that significantly boosts the likelihood of political approval within the bloc.

With France, Italy and Germany now on board, the decision is likely to be approved politically on Thursday, although it does need unanimity among the bloc’s 27 members.

Earlier on Wednesday, France had been hesitant to back the majority in the bloc, who have pushed to add the IRGC to the EU’s terrorist organisation list, joining the United States.

“The unbearable repression of the peaceful uprising of the Iranian people cannot go unanswered. The extraordinary courage they have shown in the face of the blind violence unleashed upon them cannot be in vain,” Barrot said.

The French presidency had earlier announced the decision.

Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces, and was put in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

CUTTING TIES, FEARS FOR CITIZENS IN IRAN

While some EU member states have previously pushed for the IRGC to be added to the EU’s terrorist list, others, led by France, have been more cautious.

They feared such a move could lead to a complete break in ties with Iran, impacting diplomatic missions, and also hurting negotiations to release European citizens held in Iranian prisons.

Paris has been especially worried about the fate of two of its citizens currently living at the embassy in Tehran after being released from prison last year.

Anti-government protests that swept across Iran since December have triggered the bloodiest crackdown by authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, drawing international condemnation.

Other diplomats backing the move said the magnitude of the crackdown meant Europe had to send a very strong political signal given the IRGC‘s role in the clampdown, but also its activities overseas, which they said was tantamount to terrorist activity.

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck then it’s probably a duck and it’s good to call that out,” said one senior EU diplomat.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 5:39 AM IST
Tags: EUfrancehome-hero-pos-10Iran IRGCIRGC

QUICK LINKS