Home > World > After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing 'Objective Stance'

After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing ‘Objective Stance’

China's statement comes in the context of global political signaling, particularly after Trump has taken credit for the pacification of the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim that Indian officials have denied and labeled as false.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 31, 2025 04:41:08 IST

After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing ‘Objective Stance’

China has made a public statement earlier this year that it helped to mediate the tensions between India and Pakistan thus putting the country at the center of the South Asian conflict and claiming the role of a diplomatic actor in the region just like Donald Trump did recently. At a significant international policy event held in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Beijing already ‘mediated’ the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025 which means that the China has put its claim on being the settlement of international disputes.

China Steps In Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, While India Denies

He further stated that in 2025 the world has experienced a significant rise in local wars and civil wars and cross border violence and China is trying to help conflicts by giving peace that is not only temporary but also lasting by dealing with the issues and the root causes of those disputes, the standoff between India and Pakistan being one of them. On the other hand, China’s announcement of mediation stands in complete opposition to India’s persistent denial of any sort of third party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan. The Indian side has been insisting that through direct communication between the militaries, specifically the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both sides the May truce was reached without any formal participation by the outside powers. The Indian government has once again stated that in its diplomatic dealings regarding the matter of Indian and Pakistani relations, third-party mediation has no place which is reiterated in the official statements of the Ministry of External Affairs.

China’s ‘Objective Stance’

China’s statement comes in the context of global political signaling, particularly after Trump has taken credit for the pacification of the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim that Indian officials have denied and labeled as false. Beijing’s overture indicates a wider ambition to be acknowledged as a stabilizing force and mediator in the region, despite its growing military cooperation with Pakistan and complicated dealings with India being under constant observation. China is not only aware of its role but also feels that it can talk on the same level as those involved with northern Myanmar and the Iranian nuclear issue, thus claiming its right to be considered a global mediator. However, it is still a matter of debate whether this claim helps to gain any real impact in the relations between India and Pakistan.

Also Read: ‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 4:41 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Beijingchinachina india pakistan conflicttrumptrump india pakistantrump india pakistan conflict

After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing ‘Objective Stance’

