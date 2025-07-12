Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Call Donald Trump A Rapist Over His Administration’s Handling Of Epstein Files?

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday reffered US president Donald Trump a “rapist” claiming the president has affected the way the Justice Department has handled matters related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?” the New York Democrat wrote in a post on X.

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2025

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Donald Trump a Rapist?

The recent rape comments made by Ocasio-Cortez’s comments against President Donald Trum come as president was found liable in 2023 for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump was held liable for sexual abuse in the case, however, the jury did not find him liable for rape, and he was not charged with any criminal offense.

Also Read: World News LIVE Updates: Federal ICE Agents Clash With Protesters During Raids

Last year, ABC News faced a lawsuit after anchor George Stephanopoulos used similar language to describe Trump’s alleged actions. Many Trump supporters highlighted this on Ocasio-Cortez’s post, pointing to the legal risks of using such terms.

The congresswoman has previously described Trump as both a “rapist and criminal” during her political rallies. Trump was convicted earlier for his role in a cover-up conspiracy aimed at misleading voters, though those charges were unrelated to sexual misconduct.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comments Amid Epstein Files Controversy

Trump has faced criticism even from some of his supporters after officials within the Justice Department, whom he appointed, stated that Jeffrey Epstein did not keep a “client list” of celebrities and public figures tied to his alleged sex trafficking activities.

Many of Trump’s loyal followers disagree and continue to push the theory that the disgraced financier maintained such a list. Some have even speculated that Trump, who was once seen at social gatherings with Epstein, could have been one of his alleged clients.

The controversy over Epstein’s death also resurfaced recently, as MAGA supporters expressed frustration with FBI officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. Both confirmed in May that Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019, contradicting widespread internet conspiracy theories that claimed Epstein was assassinated by a so-called “deep state” to protect influential figures.

Dan Bongino Threatns To Resign Amid Epstein Files Controversy

Reports on Friday indicated that Dan Bongino may be preparing to resign from the FBI if Attorney General Pam Bondi remains in her position at the Department of Justice. Bondi has faced backlash from Trump supporters after she refused to authorize the release of additional information related to the Epstein case.

Also Read: Is Kash Patel About To Quit? FBI Director ‘Furious’ Over Epstein Files As Dan Bongino Threatens To Resign