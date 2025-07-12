LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Call Donald Trump A Rapist Over His Administration’s Handling Of Epstein Files?

Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Call Donald Trump A Rapist Over His Administration’s Handling Of Epstein Files?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday called US President Donald Trump a “rapist,” claiming his presidency has complicated the Justice Department’s handling of matters related to Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on X, the New York Democrat wrote, “Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?” Her remarks come amid renewed controversy over the Epstein case and growing criticism from some Trump supporters.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refers to Donald Trump a “rapist,” says his presidency complicates release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refers to Donald Trump a “rapist,” says his presidency complicates release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 09:21:38 IST

US  Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday reffered US president Donald Trump a “rapist” claiming the president has affected the way the Justice Department has handled matters related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?” the New York Democrat wrote in a post on X.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Donald Trump a Rapist?

The recent rape comments made by Ocasio-Cortez’s comments against President Donald Trum come as president was found liable in 2023 for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump was held liable for sexual abuse in the case, however, the jury did not find him liable for rape, and he was not charged with any criminal offense.

Also Read: World News LIVE Updates: Federal ICE Agents Clash With Protesters During Raids

Last year, ABC News faced a lawsuit after anchor George Stephanopoulos used similar language to describe Trump’s alleged actions. Many Trump supporters highlighted this on Ocasio-Cortez’s post, pointing to the legal risks of using such terms.

The congresswoman has previously described Trump as both a “rapist and criminal” during her political rallies. Trump was convicted earlier for his role in a cover-up conspiracy aimed at misleading voters, though those charges were unrelated to sexual misconduct.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comments Amid Epstein Files Controversy

Trump has faced criticism even from some of his supporters after officials within the Justice Department, whom he appointed, stated that Jeffrey Epstein did not keep a “client list” of celebrities and public figures tied to his alleged sex trafficking activities.

Many of Trump’s loyal followers disagree and continue to push the theory that the disgraced financier maintained such a list. Some have even speculated that Trump, who was once seen at social gatherings with Epstein, could have been one of his alleged clients.

The controversy over Epstein’s death also resurfaced recently, as MAGA supporters expressed frustration with FBI officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. Both confirmed in May that Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019, contradicting widespread internet conspiracy theories that claimed Epstein was assassinated by a so-called “deep state” to protect influential figures.

Dan Bongino Threatns To Resign Amid Epstein Files Controversy

Reports on Friday indicated that Dan Bongino may be preparing to resign from the FBI if Attorney General Pam Bondi remains in her position at the Department of Justice. Bondi has faced backlash from Trump supporters after she refused to authorize the release of additional information related to the Epstein case.

Also Read: Is Kash Patel About To Quit? FBI Director ‘Furious’ Over Epstein Files As Dan Bongino Threatens To Resign

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDOANLD TRUMPEpstein fileshome_hero_pos_9

More News

India’s Youth, India’s Power: PM Modi Hands Over 51,000 Job Letters At Rozgar Mela
‘No Talk Of CM Change’: Congress Denies Leadership Rift In Karnataka
Jaishankar To Visit China For First Time In 5 Years; SCO Summit And LAC Talks On Agenda
Will Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Escape Death? Family Ready To Pay $1 Million In Blood Money
Who plays Indian Boy ‘Gat’ in ‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video? Meet Shubham Maheshwari
Seelampur 4-Storey Building Collapse: Delhi Tragedy Leaves Several Trapped, Rescue Underway
Inside Air India Flight 171 Tragedy: What Happened In 32 Seconds And What We Know So Far
Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Anthem Biosciences, Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd; Check Out The List Here
SHINee’s Taemin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Nose Job, Fans Alarmed By Dramatic Change In Beloved K-pop Idol’s Appearance
Why Was Steve Jobs ‘Jealous’ of Alexander the Great? His 1985 AI Prediction Explains — Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?