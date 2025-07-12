Is Kash Patel About To Quit? FBI Director ‘Furious’ Over Epstein Files As Dan Bongino Threatens To Resign

The controversy surrounding the potential resignation of Dan Bongino is intensifing, as a new report claims that FBI Director Kash Patel is also weighing the possibility of resigning from the Trump administration.

Kash Patel Expresses Frustration After Dan Bongino Threatns To Resign

According to reports, the 45-year-old Patel has privately expressed frustration with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

“Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also, that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released,” reports in US media claim.

US media earlier reported, citing sources close to Bongino, that the Deputy Director of the FBI is prepared to resign if Bondi continues to serve in the administration. The report noted that Bongino is particularly angered by Bondi’s handling of the high-profile Jeffrey Epstein case files, which has been a point of growing contention.

Kash Patel Not Happy How Doanld Trump Adminstration Dealt With Epstein Files

As of now, neither the White House nor Kash Patel’s office has issued any official statement addressing the reports or the growing speculation about potential resignations within the administration.

🚨FBI Director Kash Patel is considering joining Dan Bongino in resigning, the Daily Wire reports

The Justice Department appeared to change it positon from its earlier statements regarding the Epstein case fueling criticism from several prominent conservative figures, including Laura Loomer and Elon Musk. The MAGA lobby voiced dissatisfaction with both Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel over the handling of the investigation of Epstein files.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Facing Backlash on Epstein Files

The backlash comes months after Bondi had publicly promised significant revelations related to the Epstein case. She had vowed to disclose “a lot of names” and “a lot of flight logs” connected to Epstein’s activities.

In February, Bondi addressed the issue during an appearance on Fox News, stating that the Justice Department had yet to release Epstein’s client list. “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi said at the time, when asked whether the department would move forward with making the documents public.

