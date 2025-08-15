LIVE TV
Home > World > All About Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson: The Cold War-Era Site For The Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, a site steeped in Cold War history. It will be their first in-person encounter since 2018, with Trump expressing cautious optimism about possible progress.

Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska Friday for first time since 2018, at a Cold War-era base with deep strategic history. Photo/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 06:40:26 IST

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Friday at an Alaskan military base, Elmendorf-Richardson, a venue that holds Cold War-era significance. 

What Donald Trump Said About Upcoming Alaska Meeting

It is the first publicly known in-person meeting between the two leaders since their Helsinki encounter in 2018. Ahead of the summit, Trump tempered expectations, emphasizing cautious optimism.

“I believe now Putin’s convinced that he’s going to make a deal. He’s going to make a deal,” Trump said Thursday on Fox News Radio. “We’re going to find out – I’m going to know very quickly.”

Earlier this year, in April, Trump appealed to Putin on social media, urging, “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Despite these calls and ongoing peace talks, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues unabated.

Elmendorf-Richardson: Joint Base To Hold Trump-Putin Meeting

The session will be hosted at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska. Formed in 2010 when the Air Force’s Elmendorf base and the Army’s Fort Richardson were merged.

The platform itself was constructed during the 1940s as an air defense facility and central command center, serving a key function in standing against Soviet incursions. In the 1950s, it sheltered over 200 fighter aircraft and earned the sobriquet “Top Cover for North America” due to its function of flight tracking and monitoring potential foreign foes.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is now the home of the country’s Alaskan Command headquarters, the 11th Air Force Airborne Division, and the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Region. The base has more than 32,000 residents, including families, and welcomes community activities like a group yoga class planned for Saturday.

The History of Alaska

Alaska was purchased from the Russian Empire more than 150 years ago for $7.2 million, which today would be worth in excess of $156 million. It is geographically just across the Bering Strait from Russia, with a slender waterway between the Pacific and the Arctic seas that has been an entry point for adventurers traveling to the northernmost portions of North America.

“Alaska is a great state that is conveniently located geographically for both sides,” a White House spokesperson said of the choice of location. “It was the right place for President Trump to receive President Putin’s invitation to meet.”

Tags: Alaska summitdonald trumpukrainevladimir putin

