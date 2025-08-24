LIVE TV
Home > World > Amazon Nations Unite in Colombia to Push Joint Rainforest Protection Plan – Here's What We Know

Amazon Nations Unite in Colombia to Push Joint Rainforest Protection Plan – Here’s What We Know

Top officials from Amazon nations met in Colombia to adopt a joint protection plan for the rainforest. The 'Declaration of Bogota' calls for regional unity and Indigenous inclusion, with new funding and mechanisms to back real action against deforestation and climate change.

Leaders of Amazon nations met in Colombia to sign a joint plan to protect the rainforest, with Indigenous leaders urging concrete action and funding for local communities. (Photo: X/@infopresidencia)
Leaders of Amazon nations met in Colombia to sign a joint plan to protect the rainforest, with Indigenous leaders urging concrete action and funding for local communities. (Photo: X/@infopresidencia)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 19:29:09 IST

Leaders from South America’s Amazon nations gathered in Colombia’s Bogota on Friday to finalise a unified strategy to protect the world’s largest tropical rainforest — a region scientists say is key to stabilising the global climate, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday.

Presidents from Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia, along with Ecuador’s Vice President Maria Jose Pinto and other top officials, signed the ‘Declaration of Bogota’ — a political roadmap aimed at strengthening regional cooperation on protecting the Amazon basin, which stretches across over 6.7 million square kilometers, the report said.

Stressing on the need for shared responsibility, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivered a powerful message, reportedly saying, “There is no individual exit from the climate crisis. We need a new global governance with the authority to make countries keep their promises.”

The leaders are calling for a united front against deforestation, climate change, and illegal exploitation of natural resources. The declaration follows up on the Belem Declaration — signed in 2023 in Brazil, which also committed Amazon nations to closer coordination on environmental policies.

