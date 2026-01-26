LIVE TV
Home > World > Amid Donald Trump's Tariff Threat, Canadian PM Mark Carney Likely To Visit India In March: What's On The Table?

Amid Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat, Canadian PM Mark Carney Likely To Visit India In March: What’s On The Table?

Amid Trump’s tariff threat, Canadian PM Mark Carney plans a March India visit to seal key deals in energy, minerals, AI and trade ties.

Canadian PM Mark Carney plans a March India visit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)
Canadian PM Mark Carney plans a March India visit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 26, 2026 23:35:35 IST

Amid Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat, Canadian PM Mark Carney Likely To Visit India In March: What’s On The Table?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit India in the first week of March as the Canadian government attempts to spread its trade relations across the globe in the face of rising tensions with the US and an impending tariff threat from President Donald Trump.

The visit, which was confirmed by India’s High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik in an interview with Reuters, has been interpreted as a move by the Canadian government to shift its foreign policy paradigm from its long-held tradition of relying on the US to a new policy of “middle power diplomacy.”

The visit by Carney to India comes at a very critical time in the world of global trade, with the Canadian Prime Minister stating that “the old rules-based order is over” and that new resilient coalitions must be formed to create a fairer international system.

Why Mark Carney Is Heading to India?

The relationship between India and Canada had reached a nadir in 2023 after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an allegation that India has vehemently denied.

However, there has been a gradual warming of relations since Mark Carney took over as prime minister in March 2025. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation to the G7 summit hosted by Carney last year, and several Canadian cabinet ministers have since visited India, which is a clear sign of a reset in diplomatic relations.

Carney’s haste is also due to increasing tensions with Washington. His recent outreach to China resulted in China cutting tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports such as canola, which has been widely criticized by the US government, with Trump accusing Canada of being a “drop-off port” for Chinese imports.

Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat and Canada’s Trade Shift

President Trump has threatened to impose a broad 100% tariff on Canadian products if Canada pursues trade agreements that undermine US interests, especially with China.

Canada has argued that it is living up to its international obligations while looking for trade relationships that are more “predictable” and “respectful,” with India being a major trade alternative.

Carney has further clarified that Canada has no intention of entering into a free trade agreement with China or any “non-market economy” country, reaffirming its commitment to the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).

What’s on the Table: Key Deals Expected During the India Visit

According to Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik, Carney’s visit is expected to result in a series of high-impact agreements across multiple sectors:

Nuclear Energy and Uranium Supply

One of the most significant proposals is a 10-year uranium supply deal worth C$2.8 billion, provided India complies with International Energy Agency safeguards.

Canada’s Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, currently in India, said Canada is open to selling uranium under the existing nuclear cooperation agreement, noting that India is a “major nuclear country” with ambitious civilian energy expansion plans.

Critical Minerals, Energy and LNG

Canada and India are expected to announce agreements covering critical minerals, crude oil and LNG, positioning Canada as a key supplier for India’s growing clean energy and industrial needs.

India’s rising demand for lithium, cobalt and rare earths makes Canada a natural strategic partner in securing mineral supply chains.

Artificial Intelligence, Quantum and Emerging Tech

Artificial intelligence and quantum computing are also likely to feature prominently in the agreements, aligning with both countries’ ambitions in future technologies and digital governance.

Education, Culture and People-to-People Ties

Beyond strategic sectors, deals are expected in education and cultural cooperation, reinforcing long-term people-to-people engagement between the two democracies.

CEPA Talks Set for Revival

Formal negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Canada are expected to begin in March, following the revival of trade talks in November after a prolonged pause.

The agreement is expected to cover goods, services, investment, agriculture, digital trade, mobility and sustainable development, with the aim of doubling bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also likely to visit Canada in the coming weeks, adding momentum to the negotiations.

Carney’s ‘Buy Canadian’ Campaign Amid Global Uncertainty

As external pressures mount, Carney has launched a strong “Buy Canadian” campaign to protect domestic businesses and insulate the economy from global volatility.

“With our economy under threat from abroad, Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control,” Carney said recently. “We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian. Together we will build stronger.”

The campaign is aimed at strengthening local manufacturing and consumption while Canada reshapes its global trade partnerships.

A Strategic Reset in a Shifting World Order

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Carney drew global attention by stating that “the old rules-based order is over” and urging middle powers like Canada to build new coalitions for a more resilient global system.

India, with its fast-growing economy and expanding geopolitical footprint, fits squarely into that vision.

As the March visit approaches, Carney’s India outreach is shaping up to be not just a diplomatic visit, but a cornerstone of Canada’s evolving foreign policy amid a turbulent global trade environment.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 11:35 PM IST
