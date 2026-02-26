On Wednesday, Baloch separatists went on a rampage in a deadly assault on Pakistani security troops in Balochistan killing four paramilitary forces and injuring at least one more, according to security sources.The injured official was flown to Quetta to get medical attention and security forces went on a search operation in the locality to trace the attackers. This was only one day following the release of the names of seven Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters who were shot dead on its proclaimed mission, ‘Operation Herof Phase 2’.

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

On the same day, the Pakistani security forces stepped up its counterterrorism efforts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces and on several occasions, killed at least 34 militants. The army alleged that they killed 26 terrorists in four operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with eight more killed in Balochistan. These were intelligence led operations which the military termed as a sustained campaign against the militant groups which were being used in the border regions. According to the authorities, the militants were trying to enter Pakistan through the Afghanistan border in some places such as North Waziristan where one of the Afghans had been reportedly killed in an encounter.

The operation continued in the districts of Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Mir Ali and Zhob where security forces eliminated a number of militant cells and retrieved weapons and ammunition. According to the army, the militants were involved in many attacks on civilians, and security personnel. Authorities once again affirmed the necessity to protect the borders of the country and to bring sanity to the war torn states. In the recent months, the violence has increased dramatically in Balochistan and the insurance companies have made insurgent attacks against police stations, Frontier Corps check points, and government buildings where the insurgents attribute the blame to the insurgency. Despite decades long separatist movement in the province, the magnitude and the severity of recent attacks have increased the apprehension over the internal security of Pakistan.

