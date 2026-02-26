Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren sehri time today latest world news baloch separatists how did robert cosby jr die Cuban Coast Guard Iran sanctions 2026 Epstein files latest news Epstein latest news New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations Anil Ambani IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren
LIVE TV
Home > World > Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

The attack happened close to the Molvi Salah Udin Madrasa in the town of Chaman, where armed motorcyclists with guns fired on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps.

(Image Credit: ANI/X)
(Image Credit: ANI/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 03:09:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

On Wednesday, Baloch separatists went on a rampage in a deadly assault on Pakistani security troops in Balochistan killing four paramilitary forces and injuring at least one more, according to security sources.The injured official was flown to Quetta to get medical attention and security forces went on a search operation in the locality to trace the attackers. This was only one day following the release of the names of seven Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters who were shot dead on its proclaimed mission, ‘Operation Herof Phase 2’.

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

On the same day, the Pakistani security forces stepped up its counterterrorism efforts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces and on several occasions, killed at least 34 militants. The army alleged that they killed 26 terrorists in four operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with eight more killed in Balochistan. These were intelligence led operations which the military termed as a sustained campaign against the militant groups which were being used in the border regions. According to the authorities, the militants were trying to enter Pakistan through the Afghanistan border in some places such as North Waziristan where one of the Afghans had been reportedly killed in an encounter.

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

The operation continued in the districts of Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Mir Ali and Zhob where security forces eliminated a number of militant cells and retrieved weapons and ammunition. According to the army, the militants were involved in many attacks on civilians, and security personnel. Authorities once again affirmed the necessity to protect the borders of the country and to bring sanity to the war torn states. In the recent months, the violence has increased dramatically in Balochistan and the insurance companies have made insurgent attacks against police stations, Frontier Corps check points, and government buildings where the insurgents attribute the blame to the insurgency. Despite decades long separatist movement in the province, the magnitude and the severity of recent attacks have increased the apprehension over the internal security of Pakistan.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: baloch separatistsBalochistan attackhome-hero-pos-3pakistan afghanistan tensionspakistan security forcesworld latest news

RELATED News

Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

Cuban Coast Guard Fires On US Registered Speedboat Near Villa Clara, Four Passengers Dead In Maritime Clash

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

LATEST NEWS

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops
Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops
Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops
Amid Tensions With Afghanistan, Baloch Separatists Strike Pakistani Security Forces In Balochistan, Killing Four Troops

QUICK LINKS