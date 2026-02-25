Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

About 7 PM in the evening of the 24 of February, a suicide bombing occurred near a checkpost in Bhakkar, Punjab province of Pakistan, killing four police officials and injuring several others. The wounded were directly taken to the hospital of the district headquarters to receive treatment. The attacker is reported to have blown himself up on a checkpost close to the bridge connecting the Dera Ismail Khan district and Punjab, thereby creating panic.

The footage of the cameras recorded the attacker who was wearing a black shawl as he walked quickly to the point where the check was supposed to be done and then proceeded to cause the fatal explosion with several security guards patrolling around the location.







After the attack, the primary highway linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to Punjab was closed down and all traffic was halted as police conducted a search throughout the nearby territories. According to the Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzad Rafiq, the suicide bomber hit at a time when the authorities were holding a search operation to ensure law and order. He acknowledged that the attacker went to the checkpost and threw explosives on the spot. The explosion brought a lot of inconvenience compelling the government to implement increased security in the area. The occupants and commuters experienced delays with the government making sure that the area was secure and checked whether there are more threats. Quick reaction of police and emergency services helped to contain the situation but the people living in the area were shocked by the incident.

Who C laimed Responsibility?

The lesser known militant group Ittehadul Mujahideen Pakistan-linked Ansar al Islam Pakistan claimed responsibility of the attack and said that it was done by its suicide bomber, Abu Darda. Over the last few years, Pakistan has been affected by many terrorist activities as the government has tended to attribute them to the Pakistani Taliban and the Baloch separatist groups that are considered as outlaws. Islamabad also claims that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has bases in Afghanistan yet the TTP and the Afghan Taliban deny the allegation. The recent assault highlights the current security concerns within the border areas of Pakistan and also highlights the current potential of militant groups operating on the provincial and national level.

