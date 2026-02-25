Who Were The Two Russian Women Bill Gates Had Affairs With While He Was Married To Melinda? Shocking Details Here As Billionaire Says Sorry For Epstein Ties

Bill Gates has admitted to having extramarital affairs with two Russian women during his marriage to Melinda French Gates. The disclosure comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after fresh legal documents were made public.

Bill Gates and the Two Russian Women

As per reports, at the center of the story are the two women. According to the report, one of them is a Russian bridge player and identified as Mila Antonova. She reportedly met Gates through international bridge tournaments, a hobby he has long been passionate about. The other woman is described as a Russian nuclear physicist. She is said to have moved in academic and professional circles that intersected with Gates’ global philanthropic and scientific engagements.

The women have not been accused of any wrongdoing. However, their identities and backgrounds have drawn attention because of the broader controversy surrounding Bill Gates’ past interactions with Epstein.

Bill Gates Admits Affairs

According to a reports, Gates admitted during a town hall meeting with employees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that the affairs did happen. He openly told staff that “the affairs did occur.”

He said one of the women was a Russian bridge player whom he met at a bridge event. The other was a Russian nuclear physicist he came to know through his business and professional work.

Boris Nikolic Snitched About Bill Gates to Epstein

Bill Gates also said that his former close aide and scientific advisor, Boris Nikolic, had informed Jeffrey Epstein about the affairs. That is how Epstein came to know about his personal relationships.

Earlier reports claimed that Epstein later tried to use this information to pressure Gates. It was alleged that in 2013, Epstein paid tuition fees for Mila Antonova, the bridge player involved in the affair. Years later, in 2017, Epstein reportedly asked Bill Gates to repay that money.

Bill Gates Responds to Allegations

Reports say that Bill Gates addressed the issue directly, acknowledging that he had affairs in the past. He insisted there was no criminal conduct tied to those relationships. “I did nothing illicit.

I saw nothing illicit,” he was quoted as saying, while also admitting that his association with Jeffrey Epstein had been a “huge mistake.” He has previously said that meeting Epstein was an error in judgment and that he regrets it.

New Admissions Shed More Light On Divorce

The admission sheds more light on the strain that had built up in his personal life before his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates. At the time of their separation, both had described the split as the result of significant reflection and work on their relationship. Since then, details about Bill Gates’ past relationships have surfaced in bits and pieces, but this marks one of the clearest acknowledgments from him.

The two Russian women now stand at the center of a renewed global conversation. The attention on them is due to their association with one of world’s most powerful businessmen

While Bill Gates maintains that no illegal activity occurred. The disclosures have once again placed his private life under intense public scrutiny, and show how personal decisions can carry long shadows for global figures.

