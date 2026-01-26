Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Tehran Issues Sharp Warning To Washington, Says ‘If You Sow The Wind, You Will Reap The Whirlwind’

In the face of increasing tensions between Iran and the US, Iran gave a blunt threat to the US on Sunday, 25th of January. This threat was delivered through a mural put up in Enghelab Square showing US planes damaged on an airplane carrier with the words, “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”

The mural is sent as a direct warning against any kind of US military intervention, especially in light of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying war ships entering the area.

In addition, Donald Trump, who is the President of America, described it as precautionary, explaining that they are merely deployed there “just in case” he intends to act.

US Iran Tensions Rise Amid Military Movements

The location of the USS Lincoln follows remarks by Iranian paramilitary forces that, on January 24, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Iran declared that it is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger.”

Trump insisted on Thursday, “We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it,” in highlighting the administration’s approach to the standoff escalating.

Nationwide Protests and Crackdown in Iran

The tensions between the US and Iran come as Iran witnesses countrywide protests. According to Iran International, more than 36,500 people may have been killed during the crackdown on January 8-9 demonstrations. If confirmed, the figures would highlight the deadliest two-day massacre in recent Iranian history.

Documents from the Interior Ministry submitted to Iran’s parliament put the initial number of deaths at 27,500 but another intelligence report delivered later to the Supreme National Security Council estimated the total death toll had risen by then to over 36,500. Clashes have been reported in over 400 cities and towns and more than 4,000 sites of unrest.

Internet Blackout of Iran Continues

Iran’s government has also imposed a nationwide shutdown of the internet amid protests. Connectivity remains stuck at near 1% of normal levels according to Internet monitoring group NetBlocks, with the blackout lasting more than 400 hours. This leaves over 90 million Iranians largely disconnected from the global internet.

Tehran Warns US Off Military Action

The mural in Enghelab Square is Tehran’s straightforward warning to Washington. Graffitied on, several damaged planes lie on the aircraft carrier, while the words reinforce the message: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”

Experts note that Enghelab Square is dedicated to state-organized gatherings, and its murals change perhaps as frequently as the current political messaging.

Deportation Plans: The Citizens to Be Returned from Iran

Despite the unrest in Iran, it has announced the return of about 40 Iranian citizens who are being detained in US immigration centers. Reports have indicated that the US, under the Trump administration, is planning to deport Iranian citizens as it did in September and December.

Judiciary Vows Strict Action Against Protesters

Moreover, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, declared that anyone who took part in demonstrations against the government would “face punishment…without the slightest leniency.” “The accused for these events, including those who played major roles, must be prosecuted and punished if found guilty. The greatest rigour must be applied in the investigations” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘First And Foremost’, Zelenskyy Says US Security Guarantees Document ‘100% Ready’, Awaits Signing