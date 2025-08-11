Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Four Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the broadcaster said. The journalists included correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal. Reports said all four were in a tent for journalists at the hospital’s main gate when the strike happened.

Earlier, Al Jazeera had criticized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for what it called a “campaign of incitement” against its journalists in Gaza, including Anas al-Sharif. Moreover, the IDF confirmed following the strike that it had targeted Anas al-Sharif, and claimed he was “the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas.” The IDF refused to focus on other journalists who died, reports said.

Israel Intentionally Targeted the 28-year-old Journalist Anas al-Sharif

Reportedly, Anas al-Sharif, 28, was posting on X just before he was killed, and warned of heavy Israeli attacks in Gaza. A post published after his death was reportedly written in advance and shared by a friend.

Videos verified by BBC showed the aftermath of the strike. Men can be seen carrying the bodies of the dead journalists. Another visual showed some individuals taking Mohammed Qreiqeh’s name, and another person with a press vest identified one of the bodies as Anas al-Sharif.

Al Jazeera had said in July that the IDF is involved in “relentless efforts” to attack its journalists in Gaza. It said that the efforts are part of an “ongoing campaign of incitement” aimed at its reporters, and called it dangerous and a way to justify attacks on journalists.

Israel Claims Anas al-Sharif Was Pretending to be a Journalist in Gaza

However, Israeli forces accused Anas al-Sharif of pretending to be a journalist. They claimed Sharif was helping plan rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. The IDF stated they had gathered intelligence which proved he was linked to Hamas, which also included details of his training.

The IDF also said that they took steps to avoid civilian harm by using precise weapons, aerial surveillance, and intelligence.

Reports say 186 journalists have been killed by Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in October 2023.

