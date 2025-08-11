LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Israeli strikes killed four journalists near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital. The IDF confirmed targeting Anas al-Sharif, accusing him of Hamas ties. Al Jazeera condemned what it called a campaign against its reporters. Since October 2023, 186 journalists have died in Gaza’s conflict.

186 journalists have died since the war in Gaza began around two years ago
186 journalists have died since the war in Gaza began around two years ago

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 11, 2025 05:19:48 IST

Four Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the broadcaster said. The journalists included correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal. Reports said all four were in a tent for journalists at the hospital’s main gate when the strike happened.

Earlier, Al Jazeera had criticized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for what it called a “campaign of incitement” against its journalists in Gaza, including Anas al-Sharif. Moreover, the IDF confirmed following the strike that it had targeted Anas al-Sharif, and claimed he was “the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas.” The IDF refused to focus on other journalists who died, reports said.

Israel Intentionally Targeted the 28-year-old Journalist Anas al-Sharif

Reportedly, Anas al-Sharif, 28, was posting on X just before he was killed, and warned of heavy Israeli attacks in Gaza. A post published after his death was reportedly written in advance and shared by a friend.

Videos verified by BBC showed the aftermath of the strike. Men can be seen carrying the bodies of the dead journalists. Another visual showed some individuals taking Mohammed Qreiqeh’s name, and another person with a press vest identified one of the bodies as Anas al-Sharif.

Al Jazeera had said in July that the IDF is involved in “relentless efforts” to attack its journalists in Gaza. It said that the efforts are part of an “ongoing campaign of incitement” aimed at its reporters, and called it dangerous and a way to justify attacks on journalists.

Israel Claims Anas al-Sharif Was Pretending to be a Journalist in Gaza

However, Israeli forces accused Anas al-Sharif of pretending to be a journalist. They claimed Sharif was helping plan rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. The IDF stated they had gathered intelligence which proved he was linked to Hamas, which also included details of his training.

The IDF also said that they took steps to avoid civilian harm by using precise weapons, aerial surveillance, and intelligence.

Reports say 186 journalists have been killed by Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in October 2023.

Also Read: Lifeline from Above: Gaza Gets Aid from the Skies as Seven Countries Coordinate Drop

Tags: Anas al-Sharifgazaisrael

RELATED News

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza
Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza
Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza
Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?