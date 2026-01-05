Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Fifth Attack In Three Weeks Amid Rising Anti-Minority Violence

A Hindu youth was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday evening, triggering panic in Bangladesh’s Jashore district.

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at Kopalia Bazar in Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila, leaving the local community shocked and fearful.

The deceased has been identified as Rana Pratap, 45, son of Tushar Kanti Bairagi, a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila.

According to eyewitnesses and local police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap while he was present at the busy market. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead on the spot.

Following the shooting, chaos and fear spread throughout the area, as locals rushed for cover and tried to make sense of the attack. Manirampur Police Station personnel reached the scene promptly and managed to bring the situation under control.

Officer-in-Charge Rajiullah Khan confirmed the incident, stating, “We are at the scene. Preparations are underway to recover the body and conduct a post-mortem examination.” Authorities have launched a formal investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This tragic killing comes amid a worrying rise in violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh. In the past three weeks, at least five attacks against Hindus have been reported, highlighting growing communal tensions across the country.

Death of Hindu businessman

Earlier, a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve in Shariatpur district. He was stabbed and set on fire by a mob near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union, and later succumbed to his injuries at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

His family, still in shock, stated they had no disputes with anyone, raising fears of targeted attacks on minority communities.

Human rights organisations have expressed deep concern over the rising violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Despite official statements claiming that the government is committed to protecting minorities, ground reports indicate a lack of effective preventive measures. India has repeatedly voiced concern over the “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in its neighbouring country and continues to monitor developments closely.

Rising tensions among Bangladesh Hindus

The shooting of Rana Pratap in Jashore has further escalated fear among local Hindus, with community leaders urging authorities to ensure safety and swift justice. Police continue to investigate, while locals demand immediate action against the attackers to prevent further communal unrest.

This incident shows the urgent need for stronger security measures for minority communities in Bangladesh and highlights the ongoing challenges they face amid rising religious tensions.

