Home > World > Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

Where Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro appeared in a Manhattan court on January 5, 2026, to face narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons charges following his capture in a U.S. military operation in Caracas. U.S. prosecutors allege he led a state-sponsored cocaine trafficking network linked to major international cartels. President Donald Trump defended the operation, saying it would curb drug flows and revive Venezuela’s oil sector, while Maduro’s court appearance was tightly controlled and his legal representation remained unclear.

Maduro was escorted alone to the court, raising questions about where his wife was. (Image: X)
Maduro was escorted alone to the court, raising questions about where his wife was. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 5, 2026 20:20:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York court before Judge Alvin Hellerstein, on January 5, 2026, to face narco-terrorism, drug trafficking conspiracy, and weapons charges, days after a dramatic U.S. military operation captured him and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas. According to reports, Maduro was shown escorted alone to the court, and questions were raised about the whereabouts of his wife, however reports suggest that Flores will also appear in the same courtroom.

Maduro and Flores were detained in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following a surprise raid in Venezuela that marked one of the most significant U.S. interventions in Latin America in decades. 

“Nicolas Maduro Moros, the defendant, now sits atop a corrupt, illegitimate government that, for decades, has leveraged government power to protect and promote illegal activity, including drug trafficking,” the 25-page indictment alleges.

The indictment further reads that, “This cycle of narcotics-based corruption lines the pockets of Venezuelan officials and their families while also benefiting violent narco-terrorists who operate with impunity on Venezuelan soil and who help produce, protect, and transport tons of cocaine to the United States.”

The U.S. indictment alleges that Maduro “led a state-sponsored cocaine trafficking network” that conspired with notorious cartels including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas, Colombia’s FARC, and Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to flood the United States with cocaine. These charges carry potential life sentences. 

Maduro deposed and US will run Venezuela 

President Donald Trump defended the unprecedented operation, signalling broader ambitions for U.S. influence in the country. Trump had previously said that the U.S. would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” and that American oil companies would invest heavily in Venezuela’s energy industry. 

In describing the military operation that removed Maduro from power, Trump framed it as both a law-enforcement and strategic action, arguing it would stop drug flow and help restore Venezuela’s oil sector. “We’re going to get the oil flowing the way it should be,” he said, emphasising economic as well as security motives. 

In court, Maduro’s appearance was tightly controlled, and it remains unclear whether he or his wife secured legal representation in time.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 8:20 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

maduro newsus news

Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials
Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials
Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials
Where Is Nicolas Maduro's Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

QUICK LINKS