Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Argentina's President Javier Milei on Sunday said his party's big victory in the nation's midterm elections marked a turning point and vowed to pursue reforms his government still considers necessary. "Today we pass through a turning point," Milei said after the results, adding voters had shown their desire to irreversibly change the path forward for South America's No. 2 economy. He invited the country's governors to discuss parliamentary agreements, and said dozens of senators and deputies from other parties would potentially reach agreements with his administration. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Christian Plumb)

