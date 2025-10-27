LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike indian origin woman China news Kurram violence JD Vance Controversy Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 07:30:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Argentina's President Javier Milei on Sunday said his party's big victory in the nation's midterm elections marked a turning point and vowed to pursue reforms his government still considers necessary. "Today we pass through a turning point," Milei said after the results, adding voters had shown their desire to irreversibly change the path forward for South America's No. 2 economy. He invited the country's governors to discuss parliamentary agreements, and said dozens of senators and deputies from other parties would potentially reach agreements with his administration. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Christian Plumb)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indian Woman Raped In UK, Police Say White Man Committed Racially Aggravated Attack, Victim Likely Punjabi

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER: DON'T SEE MEETING BETWEEN U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND NORTH KOREA'S KIM LIKELY TO HAPPEN

UPDATE 8-NHL Standings

South China Sea Massive Scare: US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting, What We Know So Far

BRIEF-Whitebark Energy Seeks Trading Halt

LATEST NEWS

Stocks soar on trade deal optimism, dollar drifts ahead of Fed meeting

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

BRIEF-Whitebark Energy Seeks Trading Halt

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph
Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph
Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph
Argentina's Milei vows more reforms after election triumph

QUICK LINKS