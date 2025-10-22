Arizona State fined $50K after fans storm field

Arizona State's upset victory over Texas Tech on Saturday came with a price, as the school was fined $50,000 by the Big 12 Conference. The penalty was levied after Sun Devils fans stormed the field following a 26-22 home win over the previously undefeated Red Raiders. Arizona State improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12, while Texas Tech fell to 6-1 and 3-1. "The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "The conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues." Arizona State had a 19-7 lead in the fourth quarter before surrendering two late touchdowns. The Sun Devils came back to win on a 1-yard touchdown run by Raleek Brown with 34 seconds remaining. Fans ran on the field as a message on the scoreboard read, "Entering the playing surface at any time is strictly prohibited." Texas Tech was recently fined $25,000 by the Big 12 for the repeated practice of Red Raiders fans throwing tortillas on the field after kickoffs. Arizona State jumped to No. 24 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas Tech dropped from No. 7 to No. 14. –Field Level Media

