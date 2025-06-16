As Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates, Baba Vanga’s Grim 2025 Prophecy Of WWIII Resurfaces

Nearly three decades after the death of blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, her command continues to grab attention. Her forecasts are making rounds now with a chilling prophecy she made about the year 2025. Among her bleakest predictions is a new war erupting in Europe.

Baba Vanga Had Predicted European War

According to her followers, Baba Vanga predicted a fresh war between two European nations. She described it as one that would “devastate” the population. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now in its third year and violence surging in the Middle East between Israel and Iran, her prophecy has found takers across the globe

“As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and the East,” she reportedly forecast. “In the spring, a war in the East will begin and there will be a third World War. A war in the East that will destroy the West.”

Also Read: ‘Violation Of Freedom Of Expression’: Iran’s State TV Iranian Broadcasting Corporation Anchor Sahar Emami returns To Air After Israeli Strike

Though the exact timeline remains uncertain, the ominous tone of her prediction resonates deeply against the backdrop of escalating global tensions, which include the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Iran conflict and the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, Baba Vanga lost her eyesight when she was a teenager in a storm-related accident. Despite this accident, she developed what her believers call clairvoyant abilities, earning her the nickname “the Balkan Nostradamus,” a nod to the famous French astrologer.

She died in 1996, but her name continues to endure through a long list of alleged predictions, many of which her followers claim have come to pass. Among the most notable is the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

Other Predictions for 2025

Baba Vanga had also predicted that 2025 would mark a scientific milestone, the discovery of telepathy.

She had also made prophecies in the world of sport. She predicted a major win for Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton. According to her prediction, Hamilton would clinch his record-breaking eighth world championship title in 2025.

Also Read: ‘Iran Won’t Win This War, Get Back to the Table’: Trump Warns Tehran, Backs Israel