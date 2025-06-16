‘Iran Won’t Win This War, Get Back to the Table’: Trump Warns Tehran, Backs Israel

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his support for Israel as the country is engaged in a fierce conflict with Iran. Trump said that Iran will not win the war against Israel, and they should get back to the negotiation table before it is too late for the country. Trump made these comments as the leaders of the Group of Seven Nations (G7) are set to begin their annual summit in the Canadian Rockies resort of Kananaskis on Tuesday.

While Trump insisted Iran get back to negotiations, Israel bombed Iranian state TV headquarters in Tehran. On Saturday, Israel also targeted Iran’s defense ministry headquarters and struck the world’s largest natural gas processing unit linked to the South Pars gas field along the Persian Gulf in Iran’s Bushehr Province.

Trump Criticizes Expelling Russia From G8

Ahead of the G7 summit, Trump also criticized the 2014 decision to expel Russia from the then-G8, suggesting that the ongoing Ukraine war could have been avoided had Russia remained part of the group.

Trump made these comments a day after he said that he hopes Israel and Iran can broker a deal. However, just before leaving for the G7 summit, he reaffirmed America’s support for Israel’s defence.

Trump has refused to endorse a joint G7 statement calling for de-escalation in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates towards a full-blown war. Other leaders, including those from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union, are seeking unity on global crises, which Trump has refused to so far.

Trump returns to G7 Summit

This year, the G7 summit is happening at a resort under the shadow of picturesque snow-topped mountains in Canada. It also marks the return of US president Trump to the G7 summit amid a tumultuous relationship with Canada.

Trump, in his second term, has made decisions that seek to break a decades-old US-led global economic order. The US president has issued sweeping tariffs against countries across the world, including its close partners like Canada and the European Union.

Earlier this year, after his inauguration as US president, trump mocked the G7 host, Canada, saying that the neighboring country should become the 51st US state.

