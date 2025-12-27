LIVE TV
Asim Munir Calls 'Brain Drain' A 'Brain Gain', Citizens Ridicule Army Chief As Thousands Of Doctors, Engineers Leave The Country

Pakistan is witnessing a sharp exodus of skilled professionals, with official data showing thousands of doctors, engineers and accountants leaving the country for better opportunities abroad. The trend has triggered widespread criticism of Army Chief Asim Munir, who had earlier described the outflow as a “brain gain,” a remark now being mocked on social media. Analysts say economic stagnation, lack of jobs and political uncertainty are driving the migration, exposing a growing brain drain and deepening public frustration.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 27, 2025 16:08:18 IST

As Pakistan faces a major exodus of skilled professionals, where data shows that a large number of doctors, engineers and accountants leave the country, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has come under fire and is being severely mocked over his “brain gain” remark that he made while addressing the Pakistani diaspora a few months ago. 

Official data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment shows that more than 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers and 13,000 accountants have left the country for better opportunities over the past two years, which, according to social media users, reflects the country’s “brain drain” rather than the “brain gain” claimed by the Army Chief. 

Official data further shows that at least 727,381 Pakistanis applied to work overseas in 2024, while another 687,246 went abroad by November 2025, which highlights the trend of seeking employment abroad, which now officials say includes highly qualified professionals and not just low-wage labourers. 

Social media reactions are anything but positive 

The exodus of skilled professionals from Pakistan has drawn ridicule and criticism, especially towards Army Chief General Asim Munir, who described this movement of skilled workers abroad as “brain gain” during a speech to the Pakistani diaspora in the United States. 

One of the users wrote that “no educated or skilled person would want to live/remain in a ‘hard state’ where he/she can get abducted, tortured and possibly killed on mere difference of opinion, criticism of those being fed on taxpayer expense.” Sajid Sikander Ali, a supporter of Imran Khan’s PTI party wrote on X that “Pakistan’s ‘brain drain’ wasn’t a mystery. No industry, no research funding, no jobs. PhDs return to empty labs, professionals to closed markets. You can’t stop talent by humiliating people at airports, only by creating opportunity.”

Analysts say that lack of domestic opportunities and political uncertainty have pushed Pakistan’s skilled professionals to seek a better life abroad and that the “brain gain” has done little to quiet public frustration. 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS