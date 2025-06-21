At Least 8 Killed as Hot Air Balloon Crashes in Brazil’s Santa Catarina

At least eight individuals lost their lives and 13 others, including the pilot, escaped unharmed after a hot air balloon crashed in the Praia Grande region of Brazil’s southern Santa Catarina, the BBC reported on Saturday. There were 21 people on board at the time of the incident early morning, according to Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello, who made the announcement in a post on X.

Atualização do acidente: 21 pessoas a bordo – 8 vítimas fatais, 13 sobreviventes. Nossas equipes seguem prestando todo apoio necessário às famílias e vítimas. Continuamos acompanhando a situação. — Jorginho Mello (@jorginhomello) June 21, 2025

‘Fire Broke Out Within the Hot Air Balloon’s Basket’

Officer Tiago Luiz Lemos from Praia Grande police told the British broadcaster, “According to the pilot, one of the survivors, a fire broke out within the basket, so he began lowering the balloon, and when the balloon was practically on the ground, he ordered people to jump.”

“They began jumping, but some did not make it. The fire began to increase, and due to the heaviness, the balloon began to go up again,” the BBC quoted Lemos as saying. “It subsequently fell due to suspension loss.”

The balloon subsequently crashed close to a nearby health centre, the report said, adding that the authorities confirmed that nobody is missing and all the survivors were evacuated to local hospitals.

Santa Catarina Governor Sends “The Whole State Structure” to Help With Rescue

Governor Mello, who is on an official visit to China, further said in another video post on X, “We are in mourning; what happened is a tragedy… We will investigate why this happened. But the important thing now is to do everything possible to reach out to the people and the families,” as reported by the UK-based publication.

Estamos garantimos todo o apoio do Estado às vítimas e suas famílias. pic.twitter.com/8ko2Hh7xWX — Jorginho Mello (@jorginhomello) June 21, 2025

Mello added that he had sent “the whole state structure” to help with rescue, aid and family contact.

Brazil’s President Lula Expresses Sympathy, Offers Support

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed sympathy and vowed the support of the federal government to victims of the tragedy. Lula announced on social media that he had put “the federal government at the disposal of the victims” and assured that “state and municipal forces” are available to look after survivors.

Quero expressar minha solidariedade às famílias das vítimas do acidente ocorrido com um balão na manhã deste sábado em Santa Catarina. E colocar o Governo Federal à disposição das vítimas e das forças estaduais e municipais que atuam no resgate e no atendimento aos sobreviventes. — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 21, 2025

Praia Grande is a picturesque site for hot air ballooning.

