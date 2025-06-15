Live Tv
At Least 8 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Shooting Near US-Backed Aid Site in Gaza

At Least 8 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Shooting Near US-Backed Aid Site in Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded in a shooting near a US-supported aid site in Gaza. The incident, which was reported near Rafah, adds to the existing violence and instability in the region as the Israeli military continues its campaign in Gaza.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 19:27:53 IST

At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded on Sunday in a shooting near Israeli- and US-supported food distribution points in the Gaza Strip, The Associated Press reported, quoting health officials. Witnesses cited by the agency blamed Israeli military forces, although there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Shooting Near Aid Distribution Sites in Gaza

The incident took place at dawn near two aid sites in Rafah, which are operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group backed by both Israel and the United States. These sites were set up to replace the United Nations’ aid distribution system, which Israel and the US have criticised as being ineffective. However, the United Nations has rejected the new system, citing violations of humanitarian principles.

Witnesses told the AP that Israeli forces fired on the crowd of Palestinians approaching the aid sites. “There were wounded, dead, and martyrs,” Ahmed al-Masri, who had been heading to the site in Rafah’s Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, reportedly said. “It’s a trap,” he added, describing the attack as deliberate.

Umm Hosni al-Najjar, another witness, recounted the violence, telling the publication, “There were many wounded and martyrs. No one was able to evacuate them.”

The Nasser Hospital in nearby Khan Younis confirmed it received eight bodies following the shooting.

Continued Violence at Gaza Aid Sites

Since the new aid distribution system began last month, there have been near-daily reports of shootings near the sites. The Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots at what it described as “suspects” approaching its forces, but health officials have stated that the attacks have led to numerous fatalities.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which operates the aid sites, claims there has been no violence at the distribution points themselves. However, they have urged people to stay on designated routes for safety. Despite this, the foundation recently paused deliveries to discuss safety measures with the Israeli military.

Impact of Ongoing Conflict

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, with women and children making up the majority of casualties. Israel, for its part, claims to have killed more than 20,000 militants, although it has not provided evidence.

The ongoing conflict has left nearly 90% of Gaza’s population displaced and heavily reliant on international aid. Meanwhile, the UN aid system, which was once the primary provider, has struggled due to Israeli restrictions and logistical breakdowns.

ALSO READ: Explained: How Russia’s Strategic Ties with Israel and Iran Could Position It as a Key Power Broker in the Middle East

Tags: gaza humanitarian foundation
