Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations
Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations

Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 17:12:07 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], September 17 (ANI): Prominent American human rights lawyer and researcher Reed Brody has voiced strong support for the people of Balochistan, calling for international accountability and independent investigations into widespread rights violations in the region.

He was speaking at the 7th Balochistan International Conference, held at the Geneva Press Club alongside the 60th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event was organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

Brody, who is known for working with survivors of the regimes under Chile’s Augusto Pinochet, Haiti’s Jean-Claude Duvalier, and Chad’s Hissene Habre, reminded participants that even the most oppressive regimes could not escape justice forever.

“These men believed they could silence opposition through fear and violence. But survivors of their atrocities refused to remain quiet, and it was their resilience that ultimately delivered justice, not governments,” he said. “That same determination is alive today in Balochistan.”

He stated that Balochistan’s plight should not be ignored by the international community. “We must press for independent investigations into enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and the intimidation of women activists,” Brody declared. He urged Pakistani authorities to halt the unlawful use of force, release those detained for peaceful protests, and restore internet access to affected areas.

Calling for global solidarity, Brody underlined, “The struggle for truth and accountability can be long, but it is never hopeless. Support the voices of victims, demand justice, and do not allow geopolitical interests to overshadow fundamental human rights.”

In a direct message to survivors in Balochistan, he underlined the significance of their resilience. “Your courage matters. History shows us that truth may be delayed, but it cannot be buried,” Brody said, encouraging victims and activists to continue raising their voices.

The conference, attended by activists, researchers, and rights advocates, highlighted ongoing concerns over extrajudicial killings, abductions, and restrictions on freedom of expression in Balochistan. Participants echoed Brody’s call for international monitoring, insisting that silence and indifference only enable further abuses. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations

Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations
Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations
Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations
Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations

QUICK LINKS