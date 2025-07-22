LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham
Live TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham
Home > World > Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths

Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths

Australia and 27 other nations have issued a joint statement calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, condemning what they say is Israel's restriction of humanitarian aid and the killing of civilians. The statement also demands the release of hostages held by Hamas and urges adherence to international law.

Australia has joined 27 nations in condemning Israel's actions in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and denouncing civilian deaths and aid restrictions. (Photo: X/@Tony_Burke)
Australia has joined 27 nations in condemning Israel's actions in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and denouncing civilian deaths and aid restrictions. (Photo: X/@Tony_Burke)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:27:09 IST

Australia has joined 27 other countries, including the UK, France, Canada and Japan in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In a strongly-worded joint statement, released on July 21, and signed by foreign ministers from across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, the signatories urged, “The war in Gaza must end now,” as they decried the worsening humanitarian crisis and civilian suffering in Gaza.

A United Global Message Amid Gaza’s Desperate Humanitarian Crisis: Stop the War Now

Reflecting on the dire picture of the situation on the ground, the joint statement condemned Israel’s aid delivery model, describing it as dangerous and dehumanising.

“We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food,” it stated.

Describing the recent deaths of over 800 Palestinians reportedly while trying to access aid as “horrifying”, the nations demanded Israel lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and allow the UN and NGOs “to operate safely”.

Hostages and Ceasefire

While calling for aid access and the end of airstrikes, the statement also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023.

“A negotiated ceasefire offers the best hope of bringing them home and ending the agony of their families,” it read.

Australia’s Clear Stand: ‘So Much of This Is Indefensible’

Stressing on the need for hostages to be freed, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, meanwhile, told ABC, “We have seen too many images of children being killed, of horrific slaughter, of churches being bombed… so much of this is indefensible.”

Joint Statement Sees Political Pushback and Public Protest

Australian Minister Jonno Duniam called it “an alarming move,” accusing the government of ignoring Hamas, The Guardian reported. Some others, however, have pointed out that the statement explicitly condemned Hamas and demanded hostage releases.

Meanwhile, humanitarian groups like Amnesty International and Médecins Sans Frontières are staging a 24-hour vigil outside Parliament, as their members read out the names of over 17,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza. 

Greens Senator David Shoebridge called the statement “a welcome, if extremely late, step,” while Independent Senator David Pocock emphasized that “we need more than words,” as reported by The Guardian.

Israel Rejects the Criticism

Dismissing the joint statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called it “disconnected from reality,”and Ambassador Amir Maimon said it “sends the wrong message to Hamas.”

ALSO READ: Trump ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Israeli Strikes On Syria as US Envoy Criticises Intervention

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

More News

Trump ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Israeli Strikes On Syria as US Envoy Criticises Intervention
The Art Of Buying Glory: Most Expensive Transfers In The History Of Football
Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs
“He Has Ended Wars”: White House Hails Trump For Bringing Indo-Pak Conflict To Ceasefire
Is Edamame the New Chakhna for Indians? The Soybean Snack Getting a Masala Makeover
Despite ‘Pro-Women’ Laws, Dowry Still Kills Indian Women: 4,383 Cases In 2024, Says NCW
Ramayan Tales: When Did Lord Hanuman Meet Shri Ram First?
Pawan Kalyan Breaks Silence: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Promotion Not Arrogance, But Allegiance
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?