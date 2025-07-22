Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths

Australia has joined 27 other countries, including the UK, France, Canada and Japan in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In a strongly-worded joint statement, released on July 21, and signed by foreign ministers from across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, the signatories urged, “The war in Gaza must end now,” as they decried the worsening humanitarian crisis and civilian suffering in Gaza.

A United Global Message Amid Gaza’s Desperate Humanitarian Crisis: Stop the War Now

Reflecting on the dire picture of the situation on the ground, the joint statement condemned Israel’s aid delivery model, describing it as dangerous and dehumanising.

“We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food,” it stated.

Describing the recent deaths of over 800 Palestinians reportedly while trying to access aid as “horrifying”, the nations demanded Israel lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and allow the UN and NGOs “to operate safely”.

Hostages and Ceasefire

While calling for aid access and the end of airstrikes, the statement also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023.

“A negotiated ceasefire offers the best hope of bringing them home and ending the agony of their families,” it read.

Australia’s Clear Stand: ‘So Much of This Is Indefensible’

Stressing on the need for hostages to be freed, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, meanwhile, told ABC, “We have seen too many images of children being killed, of horrific slaughter, of churches being bombed… so much of this is indefensible.”

Joint Statement Sees Political Pushback and Public Protest

Australian Minister Jonno Duniam called it “an alarming move,” accusing the government of ignoring Hamas, The Guardian reported. Some others, however, have pointed out that the statement explicitly condemned Hamas and demanded hostage releases.

Meanwhile, humanitarian groups like Amnesty International and Médecins Sans Frontières are staging a 24-hour vigil outside Parliament, as their members read out the names of over 17,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge called the statement “a welcome, if extremely late, step,” while Independent Senator David Pocock emphasized that “we need more than words,” as reported by The Guardian.

Israel Rejects the Criticism

Dismissing the joint statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called it “disconnected from reality,”and Ambassador Amir Maimon said it “sends the wrong message to Hamas.”

