Home > World > Australia Adopts Resolution to Recognise State of Palestine

Australia Adopts Resolution to Recognise State of Palestine

Australia will recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, PM Anthony Albanese announced. The move aims to support a two-state solution and build peace momentum. Australia joins a growing list of nations recognising Palestinian statehood.

Australia will officially recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, backing global momentum for a two-state solution. (Photo: X/@AlboMP)
Australia will officially recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, backing global momentum for a two-state solution. (Photo: X/@AlboMP)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Published: August 11, 2025 20:10:00 IST

New Delhi: Australia has gone ahead with adopting a resolution to recognise the State of Palestine. The continent country will recognise Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations in the month of September this year.

“Today, I can confirm that at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September, Australia will recognise the State of Palestine. Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own, predicated on the commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian authority. We will work with the international community to make this right a reality. Australia is making this statement today following our cabinet meeting as part of a co-ordinated global effort, building momentum for a two-state solution. Over the past fortnight I have discussed this with Prime Minister Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron, PM Christopher Luxon and Prime Minister Ishiba, PM Benjamin Netanyahu last Thursday and President Abbas last Tuesday,” said Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia.  

“Ever since the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on the 7th of October 2023, Australia has stood with the people of Israel and our partners and allies around the world in calling for the release of the hostages. For the sake of their loved ones and all who share in their pain, we repeat that call today. Our government has made it clear that there can be no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state,” Albanese added.  

Penny Wong, Foreign Minister, Australia, says, “It has been more than 77 years since the world promised a Palestinian state knowing that there cannot be lasting peace for both set of people without a two-state solution. And in the nearly two years since October 7, 2023 we have been working with the international community on breaking the cycle of violence that the Middle East has known for generations. Across the world, nations have agreed that we cannot keep doing the same thing and hoping for a different outcome. We can’t keep waiting for the end of a peace process that has ground to a halt. So last April our government started a conversation with the Australian people about changing Australia’s approach. We have made clear we would recognise Palestine when it would best contribute momentum to peace and September is that time.”  

Australia was the first to raise its hand at the United Nations in support of Resolution 181, to create the State of Israel and a Palestinian state. 

Earlier, countries like Mexico, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados have formally recognised the State of Palestine. 

