‘Holocaust in Gaza’ Graffiti Found On Jerusalem’s Western Wall Sparks Outrage

Holocaust in Gaza graffiti: Authorities have launched a formal investigation following the discovery of protest graffiti on the southern section of Jerusalem’s Western Wall. The graffiti, which expressed opposition to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, read, “there is a Holocaust in Gaza.”

It was sprayed near the “Ezrat Yisrael” section – a designated prayer area that does not separate worshippers by gender.

Rabbi Rabinovitch Condemns Vandalism as Desecration

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the Orthodox Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites of Israel, strongly condemned the act, describing it as a grave desecration that shows blatant disrespect for the sanctity of one of Judaism’s holiest sites. “A holy place is not a place for protests, regardless of their nature, especially at the holiest site for the entire Jewish people,” Rabinovitch said. He added, “Police must investigate, identify those responsible for this desecration, and bring them to justice.”

Jerusalem Mayor Denounces the Act

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon also expressed his condemnation of the incident. He said, “I strongly condemn the serious act committed at the Western Wall –

Graffiti reading “there is a Holocaust in Gaza” was sprayed on the Western Wall. This is a new level of anti Jewish hate. pic.twitter.com/USBckUgURW — Israel Now (@neveragainlive1) August 11, 2025



the holiest place for the Jewish people. There is and will be no place for harming the national and spiritual symbol of the Jewish people, whatever the background.” He emphasized, “A protest cannot justify desecration and harm to the feelings of millions of Jews in Israel and around the world.” Leon urged law enforcement to “act decisively to locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” affirming that Jerusalem will continue to protect the sanctity and honor of holy places for all religions.

Political Leaders Demand Justice

Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party, condemned the graffiti on his X page, calling it “a crime against the entire people of Israel.” He appealed to the police to investigate the incident thoroughly and “bring the criminals to justice.”

Education Minister Yoav Kish also spoke out against the vandalism, stating, “There is no limit to trolling. The Western Wall is the place where generations of Jews stood in prayer and tears. It is the symbol of the unity and eternity of the Jewish people. Harming it is harming us all.” Kish called on authorities to act swiftly against those responsible.

Similarly, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared his shock over the disrespect shown to the Western Wall, writing on X, “I was shocked to see the harm and disrespect to the holiest place of the Jewish people – the Western Wall. The Israel Police will act with lightning speed to arrest the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

