More Destruction in Gaza? Benjamin Netanyahu Pledges Swift Assault, Critics Fear Prolonged War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he expects a new military offensive in Gaza to be completed “fairly quickly.” His comments came as the U.N. Security Council discussed fresh calls to end the suffering in the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu spoke after his security cabinet on Friday approved a widely criticised plan to take control of Gaza City. He said he had “no choice” but to finish the mission, defeat Hamas, and free hostages taken from Israel.

Netanyahu Wants to Destroy Hamas by Occupying Gaza

Late on Sunday, Israeli air strikes hit Gaza City, the most populated area in the enclave. Health officials at Shifa Hospital said at least five people were killed when a sandwich shop in the Sabra neighbourhood was struck. Palestinian media reported that two Al Jazeera journalists were killed when a missile hit their tent near the hospital. Tank fire was also reported in the area. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Netanyahu’s office said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about “Israel’s plans to take control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza.” Earlier in the day, he said the new offensive would focus on two remaining Hamas bases, claiming this was the only option since Hamas refuses to disarm. Hamas says it will only lay down arms if an independent Palestinian state is created.

Netanyahu Refuses to Reveal More About Future Actions in Gaza

It is unclear when the offensive will begin. Netanyahu said the operation’s timeline is “fairly quick” and that Israel wants to create “safe zones” for Gaza City residents to move to. Before the two-year war, the city was home to about one million people. Palestinians say such safe zones have failed to protect them from Israeli attacks in the past.

Israel’s military chief has warned against occupying the entire Gaza Strip. He said a larger offensive could put the lives of remaining hostages at risk and trap Israeli forces in a long and deadly guerrilla war.

Netanyahu insisted Israel does not want to stay in Gaza permanently. “We want a security belt next to our border, but we don’t want to occupy Gaza. That’s not our goal,” he said.

European diplomats at the U.N. warned that famine is already happening in Gaza and that Israel’s plan would only make the crisis worse.

