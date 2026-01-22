LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Three people were killed in a shooting in Australia’s New South Wales on Thursday as police launched a manhunt for the suspect. The incident occurred in Lake Cargelligo on the same day Australia observed a national day of mourning for the Bondi Beach mass shooting victims.

Three killed in a New South Wales shooting as police hunt gunman during Australia’s national day of mourning for Bondi victims. Photos: X.
Three killed in a New South Wales shooting as police hunt gunman during Australia’s national day of mourning for Bondi victims. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 22, 2026 14:31:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Three people have been killed in a shooting in the Australian state of New South Wales, police said on Thursday, with reports a gunman remained at large. The shooting incident took place on the day when Australia began a national day of mourning for the Bondi Beach shooting victims.

You Might Be Interested In

Police said an operation was currently underway in the town of Lake Cargelligo, about 611 kilometres (379 miles) west of Sydney, and urged residents to stay indoors.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a shooting in the late afternoon.

You Might Be Interested In

Two women and one man have died, and another man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

“A police operation is currently underway at Lake Cargelligo,” police said in a statement on social media.

The shooting incident happened just a month aftera mass shooting on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Australia on December 14, 2025, in which  afather and son duo killed 15 people. 

According to reports, millions of Australians were asked to observe a minute’s silence at 7:01 pm east coast time (0801 GMT) for the Bondi Beach shooting victims on Thursday.

“When we look to Bondi, we don’t just see a beach. We see it as part of our promise to the world. It’s a welcoming embrace, a famous crescent of sand and water where there’s room for everyone…This is a place where nothing should break except for the waves. But a lot broke that night,” said Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to an AFP report.

With inputs from Reuters. 

Also Read: Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Australia Gun LawsAustralia mass shootingAustralia newsaustralia shootingBondi Beachhome-hero-pos-12World news

RELATED News

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When And Where To Stream Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

Burger King India And Chinese Wok Unite: Aayush Agrawal’s Inspira Global Takes Control

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

Oscar Nominations 2026: Here’s How, When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India

Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Breaks Silence On MMS Leak Controversy, Says ‘The Viral Video And Chat Screenshots Are…’

Apple To Turn Siri Into ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot With Advanced Conversational Features, Check Specs And Launch Date

Who Is Mohammed Affaann Ahmed? Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Hugging, Touching South Korean Woman’s Private Parts In Men’s Toilet

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman
Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman
Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman
Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

QUICK LINKS