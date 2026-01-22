LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a secret sonic weapon was used by the US military during the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Trump called the strike an “amazing attack” but refused to reveal details about the weapon, stressing its exclusivity.

Trump confirms US used a secret sonic weapon in the operation capturing Maduro. Photos: X.
Trump confirms US used a secret sonic weapon in the operation capturing Maduro. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 22, 2026 12:36:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States military deployed a secret sonic weapon during the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. This was the first time that Trump publicly acknowledged the existence and use of such a device.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking on NewsNation, Trump admitted the weapon was used in what he described as an “amazing attack,” while repeatedly refusing to disclose specifics about its capabilities or design.

The revelation follows days of speculation after the White House suggested that Venezuelan soldiers guarding Maduro suffered severe physical effects during the raid.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Nobody Else Has It’: Donald Trump On Secret Sonic Weapons

When asked by host Katie Pavlich whether Americans should be concerned about the power of the weapon, Trump reacted cautiously, raising his eyebrows before responding.

“Well, yeah,” Trump said reffereing to sonic weapons.

He then emphasized the weapon’s exclusivity, while declining to elaborate further.

Also Read: ‘What The Hell Happened?’ Trump Mocks Macron’s Blue-Tinted Sunglasses At Davos, Jokes About ‘Beautiful Shades’ On Stage

“It’s something I don’t wanna… nobody else has it,” he said. “But we have weapons nobody else knows about.”

Trump added that discussing such technology publicly was inadvisable.

“And, I say it’s probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.”

He concluded by praising the operation itself.

“That was an amazing attack,” Donald Trump said.

White House Claims Soldiers Were Incapacitated As Rumours Of Sonic Weapons Usage Swirl

Rumors surrounding the deployment of a sonic weapon began earlier, after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the effects of a device allegedly used during the raid.

Leavitt claimed that Venezuelan soldiers were left bleeding and vomiting following the operation. According to her, the weapon’s impact was severe enough to render Maduro’s guards physically incapacitated.

Reading from what she described as an eyewitness account by one of Maduro’s guards, Leavitt detailed the moment the device was deployed.

“It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside.”

The statement continued, “We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon – or whatever it was.”

The witness added, “I have never seen anything like it.”

According to Leavitt, the soldier was unable to stand even after the weapon was no longer active.

What Are Sonic Weapons?

Sonic weapons function by emitting intense sound waves designed to debilitate opponents. Some systems project focused beams of painful sound directly at targets, while others operate at higher frequencies that affect individuals differently depending on age and hearing range.

Such weapons are known to cause a range of physical and neurological symptoms, including headaches, balance issues, confusion, and permanent hearing damage.

The alleged effects described by Maduro’s guard suggest an extreme application of this technology.

Are Sonic Weapons Legal?

Although the use of sonic weapons is not illegal, lawmakers have questioned the legality of Trump’s capture of the Venezuelan president.

Trump’s remarks have triggered international concern, particularly from Russia.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said Moscow has demanded additional information from Washington regarding the weapon’s use.

Also Read: ‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-6MaduroSONIC WEAPONVenezeula

RELATED News

Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

EU, India Move Forward On Security And Defence Partnership, Kallas Signals Strong Strategic Ties Ahead

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Airport Panic: Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?

Who Is Sahar Yunus Sheikh? AIMIM’s 22-Year-Old Youngest Corporator’s ‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Sparks Row

Breaking: Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant, Massive Explosion Kills 7, Many Injured

EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’
Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’
Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’
Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

QUICK LINKS