Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States military deployed a secret sonic weapon during the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. This was the first time that Trump publicly acknowledged the existence and use of such a device.

Speaking on NewsNation, Trump admitted the weapon was used in what he described as an “amazing attack,” while repeatedly refusing to disclose specifics about its capabilities or design.

The revelation follows days of speculation after the White House suggested that Venezuelan soldiers guarding Maduro suffered severe physical effects during the raid.

‘Nobody Else Has It’: Donald Trump On Secret Sonic Weapons

When asked by host Katie Pavlich whether Americans should be concerned about the power of the weapon, Trump reacted cautiously, raising his eyebrows before responding.

“Well, yeah,” Trump said reffereing to sonic weapons.

He then emphasized the weapon’s exclusivity, while declining to elaborate further.

“It’s something I don’t wanna… nobody else has it,” he said. “But we have weapons nobody else knows about.”

Trump added that discussing such technology publicly was inadvisable.

“And, I say it’s probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.”

He concluded by praising the operation itself.

“That was an amazing attack,” Donald Trump said.

White House Claims Soldiers Were Incapacitated As Rumours Of Sonic Weapons Usage Swirl

Rumors surrounding the deployment of a sonic weapon began earlier, after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the effects of a device allegedly used during the raid.

Leavitt claimed that Venezuelan soldiers were left bleeding and vomiting following the operation. According to her, the weapon’s impact was severe enough to render Maduro’s guards physically incapacitated.

Reading from what she described as an eyewitness account by one of Maduro’s guards, Leavitt detailed the moment the device was deployed.

“It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside.”

The statement continued, “We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon – or whatever it was.”

The witness added, “I have never seen anything like it.”

According to Leavitt, the soldier was unable to stand even after the weapon was no longer active.

What Are Sonic Weapons?

Sonic weapons function by emitting intense sound waves designed to debilitate opponents. Some systems project focused beams of painful sound directly at targets, while others operate at higher frequencies that affect individuals differently depending on age and hearing range.

Such weapons are known to cause a range of physical and neurological symptoms, including headaches, balance issues, confusion, and permanent hearing damage.

The alleged effects described by Maduro’s guard suggest an extreme application of this technology.

Are Sonic Weapons Legal?

Although the use of sonic weapons is not illegal, lawmakers have questioned the legality of Trump’s capture of the Venezuelan president.

Trump’s remarks have triggered international concern, particularly from Russia.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said Moscow has demanded additional information from Washington regarding the weapon’s use.

