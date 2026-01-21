‘What The Hell Happened?’ Trump Mocks Macron’s Blue-Tinted Sunglasses At Davos, Jokes About ‘Beautiful Shades’ On Stage

The 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saw a surprising shift from the serious policies discussed to the fooling around in the fashion as U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on the stage Wednesday, January 21.

He initially entertained the audience with a humorous hint directed at his French counterpart while the global elites were looking forward to more heated and controversial discussions on trade and territory.

Just one day before, French President Emmanuel Macron had stirred things up in a big way by giving his keynote speech wearing very large and very expensive-looking indoor mirrored, blue-tinted aviator sunglasses.

Aviator Aesthetics and Presidential Parallels

In his address, Donald Trump definitely did not spare Macron’s “Top Gun” look from his severe disapproval. Trump, citing the picture from Tuesday, said to the public, “I saw him yesterday with great shades. What on earth was that?”

The remark, which went the rounds on social media like X in no time, made the leaders’ totally opposite public images vividly visible. The glasses evoked just the opposite of the great solemnity of Trump’s style, and he instantly brought it back to his topic.

This playful-as-well-as-pointed jibe was a very colorful introduction to the eventual deeper talks about the U.S. position on international partnerships and the “unacceptable” nature of certain European trade positions that would eventually employ a wardrobe decision to label the French leader as being out of the loop with the hardness of real diplomacy.

Medical Necessity Beneath the Mirrored Lens

The “style” moment that went viral was closely related to a more personal and down-to-earth reality for the French president. The sunglasses were not a part of a Hollywood-style makeover but rather were worn as a medical treatment for a broken blood vessel in the right eye.

After having recently spoken to the French army with a very bloodshot and swollen eye, Macron had sincerely apologized in advance for the “unpleasant look” and even joked that it was by accident a reference to the “Eye of the Tiger.” At Davos, the very bright lights in the plenary hall made it necessary for him to wear sunglasses to help with his sensitivity.

Then again, in spite of the physical discomfort, Macron kept on holding a strict diplomatic line, eventually using his time at the mic to give a warning against the “law of the strongest” and to take a swipe at U.S. pressure concerning the purchase of Greenland.

The long and the short of it is that the shades turned out to be a double protection: one against a medical condition and the other against a defiant European position with respect to the changing global order.

