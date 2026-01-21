LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump praised PM Narendra Modi as a “fantastic man” and close friend, hinting at a positive India-US trade deal, signaling easing tariff tensions and renewed momentum toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement.

At Davos, Trump Praises PM Modi, Signals ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal Ahead (Pc: X)
At Davos, Trump Praises PM Modi, Signals ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal Ahead (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 22:42:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

President Trump of the United States has, during the year 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, hinted at the coming announcement of the “good deal” with India and so revitalized the bilateral relationship. In an unusual on-camera meeting, Trump called Prime Minister Modi a “fantastic man” and a close friend, thus highlighting the ground of mutual esteem and respect.

You Might Be Interested In

This public display of affection represents a crucial turning point in a partnership that has recently come under quite substantial stress, especially in relation to India’s energy independence and global trading partners.

The President’s upbeat attitude indicates that the trade conflict, which has been marked by intense negotiations and very high tariffs, might finally lead to the formulation of a strategic framework for the initial phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

You Might Be Interested In

Strategic Alliances

The personal rapport that exists between the two leaders is the main reason why the deadlock in the ongoing trade discussions is finally being broken. In spite of the fact that Indian exports are facing heavy tariffs from the U.S., the “Mission 500” target of achieving $500 billion in trade between the two countries by 2030 is still of great importance to both.

Their partnership is not just talk but is concretely evidenced by the recently held sixth round of negotiations in New Delhi, which was centered on the reduction of reciprocal duties for the sectors most affected, like agriculture and manufacturing.

The personal relationship between Trump and Modi gives the two nations a unique diplomatic buffer and enables them to allow the complex issues of intellectual property rights and market access to be seen through the lens of a long-term partnership and not in terms of immediate friction.

Tariff Negotiations

At the moment, the primary issue revolves around the U.S.’s 50% tariffs that have been placed on the majority of Indian goods. This action is mainly aimed at influencing India’s energy procurement from Russia. On the other hand, recent U.S. Treasury reports indicate that the U.S.’s hardline position might be turning down as India starts adopting its energy policy in line with international standards.

The negotiating teams are almost zooming through to seal the deal for the first segment of the BTA; the latter is designed to reduce the import tariffs to about 15% for Indian exports worth $48.2 billion.

No definitive date for completion has been set, yet the steps taken are a clear indication of the transition from a strict punishment policy to a well-organized incentive program, where adherence to the international energy policy is rewarded with greater access to the profitable U.S. consumer market.

Also Read: Why Did French President Emmanuel Macron Wear Tinted Blue Sunglasses Indoors At Davos? Internet Jokes, ‘He Was Hiding Bruises From His Wife,’ But Here’s The Truth

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 10:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bilateral-trade-agreementhome-hero-pos-1India US trade dealTrump Modi DavosWorld Economic Forum 2026

RELATED News

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

Donald Trump Rules Out Military Force To Acquire Greenland During Davos Speech: ‘You Can’t Defend It On A Lease’

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Grabs A Stunner To Remove Devon Conway For Duck | WATCH

Is Yahoo Down? Mail, Finance And AOL Hit By Massive Global Outage; 41,000 Users Affected, How To Fix ‘Too Many Requests’ Error

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Hand India 1-0 Lead Against New Zealand

Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

Davos 2026: Donald Trump Says It Was ‘Stupid’ For US To Give Back Greenland, Claims No Other Country Can Secure It

India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

“Not Going In Right Direction”: Trump Minces No Words As He Criticises Europe, Says “Certain Places In Region Not Recognisable”

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

Meet Hande Erçel: Turkish Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours Of Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ At Joy Awards 2026, Says This Is…

Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal
Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal
Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal
Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

QUICK LINKS