Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? Iran’s People’s Mujahedin Organization Makes Explosive Claim, Opposition Group MEK Says 100 Fighters Attacked Supreme Leader’s Motahari Complex

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? The People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has claimed that it carried out an armed attack on a heavily guarded complex associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday. According to the group, the alleged operation targeted the Motahari Complex, which houses institutions linked to the country’s top leadership.

The organization stated that more than 100 of its members were involved in the assault, resulting in what it described as “heavy regime casualties” as well as significant losses among its own ranks. However, there has been no independent confirmation of these claims, and major international media outlets have not verified the incident.

Has MEK Killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Supporters of the opposition group circulated accounts on social media describing a tense situation around the complex, including reports of ambulances, heightened security presence, and alleged cyber intrusions that briefly broadcast anti-Khamenei messages. Some posts also tagged prominent U.S. figures in an apparent attempt to draw international attention.

🟥#فوری شهادت و دستگیری ۱۰۰ مجاهد ستاد فرماندهی #مجاهدین در داخل کشور اعلام کرد از بامداد روز دوشنبه ۴ اسفند تا بعدازظهر دوشنبه در سلسله‌ای از درگیریها با نیروهای رژیم که از بیت‌العنکبوت #خامنه‌ای در هنگام اذان صبح آغاز شد، بیش از ۱۰۰ مجاهد شهید یا دستگیر شده‌اند. تلفات دشمن… pic.twitter.com/Y2vvjofKTh — سازمان مجاهدین خلق ایران (@PMOIRAN) February 23, 2026

Despite these claims, Iranian state media has not reported any such attack, and observers have expressed skepticism, noting the MEK’s history of making bold assertions during periods of unrest in Iran.

NewsX could not independently verify the MEK’s assertion regarding the alleged attack on Khamenei’s residence. Claims circulating online suggesting that Iran’s Supreme Leader is dead or seriously injured following the purported incident remain unverified.

All About MEK Or People’s Mujahedin Organization, Claiming To Have Killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The MEK, also known as the People’s Mujahedin Organization, is among the principal Iranian opposition factions operating outside the Islamic Republic.

Founded in Iran in 1965, the group initially took up arms against the ruling Pahlavi dynasty, carrying out bombing campaigns against the Shah’s government and U.S. targets in the 1970s. It also supported Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1978–1979 Islamic Revolution.

However, shortly after the revolution, the organization fell out with the new leadership in Tehran and was subsequently banned. The group then moved into exile, from where it has continued its opposition activities against the Iranian government.

BBC Persia: The People’s Mujahedin of Iran has claimed that on Monday, they carried out an armed attack on Khamenei’s residence. The atmosphere around there today was described as tense by many eyewitnesses, but it wasn’t clear why. pic.twitter.com/3SkMA6n43G — World Source News (@Worldsource24) February 24, 2026

US Options Reportedly Include Assassinating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, US media reports have indicated that President Donald Trump was presented by the Pentagon with potential military options concerning Iran. According to reports, one scenario included a plan to assassinate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, even as diplomatic channels remain open regarding a possible nuclear agreement.

“They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs,” a presidential adviser was quoted as saying. The report added that the proposal had been presented to Trump several weeks earlier.

Also Read: US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War