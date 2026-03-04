Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel strike on Saturday, will be laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad, Iranian media has reported.

Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city, is Khamenei’s birthplace. His father is buried at the revered Imam Reza shrine in the city. While no official date has been announced for the burial, some reports suggest that the funeral may take place on Friday.

According to the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, preparations are also underway for a large public memorial in the capital.

“Officials at the headquarters organizing the grand farewell ceremony for him are planning to hold a public memorial in the capital,” the agency reported.

Khamenei was killed on February 28 during attacks launched by the United States in collaboration with Israel against Iran. Following his death, Iranian authorities declared a 40-day national mourning period.

Why Was Mashhad Chosen As Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Resting Place?

Mashhad occupies a central place in Iran’s religious landscape. Formerly known as Sanabad, the city’s prominence grew due to the presence of the shrine of Ali al-Ridha, regarded as the eighth Imam in the lineage of the Twelve Imams in Shia Islam.

The city’s name was later changed to “Mashhad-i Imam Reza,” meaning “the place where Imam Reza was martyred.” Over time, it came to be known simply as Mashhad. Today, it is one of the most important centres for religious tourism in Iran, attracting millions of visitors annually.

Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Elected as New Supreme Leader

Even before the funeral of the slain leader, reports emerged about his successor. Mojtaba Khamenei, the eldest son of Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been elected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The development was reported by Iranian International on Tuesday, following days of speculation over who would assume leadership after Khamenei’s death in the US-Israeli strikes. The 56-year-old was chosen to take charge of the country by the Assembly of Experts, according to sources cited in the report. It further stated that his appointment came under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Despite his reported elevation, Mojtaba is not considered a high-ranking cleric. He has never held public office and has no formal position within the regime. However, he is widely believed to wield significant influence behind the scenes.

