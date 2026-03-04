Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the eldest son of the deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been elected as the country’s new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, according to Iranian International. The decision was taken following the killing of Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei Elected Amid Reported IRGC Pressure

Citing sources, Iranian International reported on Tuesday that the 56-year-old Mojtaba was chosen to lead the Islamic Republic. The report further claimed that his elevation took place under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Islamic Republic has historically criticised hereditary rule and portrayed its governance model as more equitable. Notably, Ali Khamenei had reportedly prepared a list of potential successors last year, and Mojtaba’s name was not included.

Within Iran’s Shia Muslim clerical establishment, succession from father to son is generally viewed unfavourably.

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is not a high-ranking cleric. He has never held public office and does not have a formal position within the Iranian government. However, he is widely believed to wield significant influence behind the scenes.

He is known to maintain close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mojtaba Khamenei previously served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War. He is among the surviving members of the Khamenei family. In contrast, the late supreme leader’s wife, daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were reportedly killed in the recent US-Israeli strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife, Family

Mojtaba was born in 1969 in Mashhad. He is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a conservative Iranian politician and former Chairman of Parliament.

The couple reportedly married in 2004. Zahra was reported to have been killed in 2026 during the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. They are said to have three children together, though little public information is available about them.

Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth

In 2019, the United States Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Mojtaba Khamenei. At the time, the department stated that he had acted on behalf of the former supreme leader “in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position” other than working in his father’s office.

Although sanctioned by the United States in 2019, Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly continued to expand his financial footprint. A Bloomberg investigation found that Mojtaba Khamenei’s overseas real estate assets include a high-value residential property in London valued at over $138 million, an upscale villa in an affluent Dubai neighbourhood, and luxury hotels in both Frankfurt and Majorca in Europe.

