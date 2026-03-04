LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude global oil markets European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly been elected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes. The Assembly of Experts made the decision.

Mojtaba Khamenei elected Iran’s Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei’s killing. Photos: X.
Mojtaba Khamenei elected Iran’s Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei’s killing. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 4, 2026 07:34:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the eldest son of the deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been elected as the country’s new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, according to Iranian International. The decision was taken following the killing of Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes. 

Mojtaba Khamenei Elected Amid Reported IRGC Pressure

Citing sources, Iranian International reported on Tuesday that the 56-year-old Mojtaba was chosen to lead the Islamic Republic. The report further claimed that his elevation took place under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Islamic Republic has historically criticised hereditary rule and portrayed its governance model as more equitable. Notably, Ali Khamenei had reportedly prepared a list of potential successors last year, and Mojtaba’s name was not included.

You Might Be Interested In

Within Iran’s Shia Muslim clerical establishment, succession from father to son is generally viewed unfavourably.

Also Read: Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is not a high-ranking cleric. He has never held public office and does not have a formal position within the Iranian government. However, he is widely believed to wield significant influence behind the scenes.

He is known to maintain close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mojtaba Khamenei previously served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War. He is among the surviving members of the Khamenei family. In contrast, the late supreme leader’s wife, daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were reportedly killed in the recent US-Israeli strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife, Family

Mojtaba was born in 1969 in Mashhad. He is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a conservative Iranian politician and former Chairman of Parliament.

The couple reportedly married in 2004. Zahra was reported to have been killed in 2026 during the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. They are said to have three children together, though little public information is available about them.

Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth 

In 2019, the United States Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Mojtaba Khamenei. At the time, the department stated that he had acted on behalf of the former supreme leader “in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position” other than working in his father’s office.

Although sanctioned by the United States in 2019, Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly continued to expand his financial footprint. A Bloomberg investigation found that Mojtaba Khamenei’s overseas real estate assets include a high-value residential property in London valued at over $138 million, an upscale villa in an affluent Dubai neighbourhood, and luxury hotels in both Frankfurt and Majorca in Europe.

Also Read: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Walk Through Dubai Mall Amid Iran Drone Strikes, Receive Big Public Praise As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 7:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneihome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US Warmojtaba khameneiWorld news

RELATED News

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

WATCH | Massive Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Near US Consulate In Dubai; Fire Quickly Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

Qatar Defense Ministry Confirms Iranian Missile Strike On US Al‑Udeid Base, Air Defense Intercepts One; No Casualties

Is Mojtaba Khamenei the Next Supreme Leader Of Iran? Reports Spark Big Claims Amid Power Vacuum In Iran After Ali Khamenei’s Death

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Here Is What US President Donald Trump Says About Him As Next Leader Of Iran

LATEST NEWS

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Here Is What US President Donald Trump Says About Him As Next Leader Of Iran

US Moves To Secure Global Energy Amid Gulf Tensions: Trump Orders Maritime Insurance, Naval Escorts To Protect Energy Flow

Israel Strikes Secret Iranian Nuclear Facility Near Tehran, Military Says Site Aimed At Developing Nuclear Weapons Capabilities

Trump Warns Spain: Threatens To Cut Off All Trade With Spain After Madrid Blocks US Military Bases For Iran Strikes

US-Iran Conflict Escalates As Trump Says, “Everything’s Been Knocked Out, Third Wave Incoming”, Flexes About Killing Top Leaders

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? How Lionel Messi’s Wife is Building Her Own Fashion And Beauty Empire

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Plunges Over 1,100 Points Amid Middle East Tensions; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Slide As Iran Conflict Sparks Volatility

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

QUICK LINKS