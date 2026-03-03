LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

Iraq has slashed oil production by nearly 1.5 million bpd as Strait of Hormuz disruptions choke exports amid the US-Israel-Iran war.

Rumaila oil field (IMAGE: X)
Rumaila oil field (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 3, 2026 22:51:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

Iraq has cut oil production by nearly 1.5 million barrels a day, and those cuts could widen to more than 3 million bpd within days as the country runs out of storage and cannot export crude due to the Iran crisis, two Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Iraq has cut production from the Rumaila oil field by 700,000 bpd, from the West Qurna 2 field by 460,000 bpd and from the Maysan field by 325,000 bpd, the officials, who did not wish to be named, said.

That output cut could grow to over 3 million bpd if oil tankers cannot move freely through the Strait of Hormuz and reach loading ports, they added.

You Might Be Interested In

Export disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz slowdown pushed storage to critical levels in Iraq’s southern ports, the sources said.

Iraq produced about 4 million bpd in January.

The Maysan field was producing 650,000 bpd before the cut, the officials said.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has halted energy exports from the Middle East, with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was closed for a fourth day after Iran attacked five ships, choking off a key artery accounting for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

China and India are the two biggest recipients of Iraqi crude exports, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the OPEC member’s 3.33 million bpd average exports in 2025, according to Kpler data, with a further 560,000 bpd going to Europe.

BP BP.L, PetroChina 601857.SS and China National Offshore Oil Corporation 600938.SS, which operate the fields in Iraq, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The widening Iranian conflict is disrupting oil flows to several Asian countries as vessels are bottled up within the Middle East Gulf and crude and transport costs are rising, industry sources and analysts said on Monday.

The disruptions highlight the risks to Asia, the world’s biggest oil-consuming region, which sources 60% of its oil from Middle Eastern producers, from the fighting between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled the U.S.-Israeli military assault could continue for weeks, which could mean a prolonged disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a pinch point through which some 20% of global oil output and a similar share of liquefied natural gas transits via ships from Middle East producers.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

MUST READ: Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran oillatest world newsRumaila oil fieldstrait of hormuzUS Iran war

RELATED News

Loud Bang Heard in Dubai Amid Gulf Strikes and Retaliation; Tension Escalates, Details Awaited

Passenger Plane Parked At Iran’s Bushehr Airport Reduced To Ashes During A Series Of US-Israel Military Strikes

What Sites Has Iran Hit In Gulf Countries As Barrage Of Missiles Launched At Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Conflict With US? Internet Calls It Misleading, Says ‘It Is AI-Generated’

Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Alleges ‘Zionist Plan,’ Accuses Israel Of Iran Conflict As He Warns Of Regional Fallout

Israel-US Launch Massive Strikes In Central Tehran On Day 4 Of War; Iran’s Assembly, Mehrabad Airport Targeted

LATEST NEWS

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Israel-US Launch Massive Strikes In Central Tehran On Day 4 Of War; Iran’s Assembly, Mehrabad Airport Targeted

Decoding Kintoor–Iran Connection That Resurfaced After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes: How A Quiet Village In UP Became Part Of Global Spotlight

‘Heartfelt Gratitude’: Sanju Samson’s Emotional Message Ahead of IND vs ENG Semifinal Goes Viral

SSC’s Sliding Mechanism Explained: Why Commission Introduced New Vacancy-Filling Initiative, How It Will Help Candidates?

Neeraj Phogat, Jyoti Gulia Allege Favouritism in Indian Team Selection For Asian Boxing Championships 2026

Middle East Tensions Soar: 12,000 Flights Cancelled So Far As Iran Targets More Sites- Dubai Airspace & Flight Status: All You Need To Know

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Why Ayatollah Khamenei Didn’t Hide Underground Despite Life Threats From Israel And USA? What Transpired On The Day Of His Death?

‘They Want To Talk, I Said Too Late’: Donald Trump Rules Out Iran Negotiations Amid Deepening Middle East Tensions, Says Leadership And Military ‘Gone’

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day
Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day
Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day
Energy Crisis Deepens: Amid Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Iraq Cuts Oil Production Of A Major Oil Field By Nearly 1.5 Million Barrels A Day

QUICK LINKS